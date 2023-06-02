Fastest Test double hundreds: Ollie Pope slams seventh-quickest Test 200 vs Ireland at Lord’s

Published : Jun 02, 2023 20:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Ollie Pope in action for England against Ireland at Lord’s on Friday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England batter Ollie Pope slammed his maiden double hundred off 207 balls against Ireland on Day 2 of their only Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Friday.

Pope reached the mark with a six and fell off the next delivery on 205 off 208 deliveries with 22 fours and three sixes.

Pope’s hundred was the second-fastest by an England batter behind captain Ben Stokes’ 163-ball double century against South Africa in 2016.

Test cricket has witnessed several innings of spellbinding strokemaking over the years.

Swashbuckling batters have redefined Test match batting over the years with massive centuries and double centuries in quickfire time.

Nathan Astle of New Zealand holds the record for the fastest double-century in Test cricket. The former Kiwi batter took only 153 balls to reach the mark against England in 2002 at Christchurch.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is ranked third on the list with a 168-ball 200 against Sri Lanka in Mumbai in 2009. Sehwag, who has twin triple tons, also holds a 182-ball double hundred to his name.

FASTEST TEST DOUBLE CENTURIES