Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fastest Test double hundreds: Ollie Pope slams seventh-quickest Test 200 vs Ireland at Lord’s

England batter Ollie Pope slammed a -ball double hundred against Ireland on Day 2 of their only Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Friday.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 20:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ollie Pope in action for England against Ireland at Lord’s on Friday.
Ollie Pope in action for England against Ireland at Lord’s on Friday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ollie Pope in action for England against Ireland at Lord’s on Friday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England batter Ollie Pope slammed his maiden double hundred off 207 balls against Ireland on Day 2 of their only Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Friday.

Pope reached the mark with a six and fell off the next delivery on 205 off 208 deliveries with 22 fours and three sixes.

Pope’s hundred was the second-fastest by an England batter behind captain Ben Stokes’ 163-ball double century against South Africa in 2016.

ALSO READ
ENG vs IRE: Joe Root completes 11,000 Test runs, fastest batter to feat by matches

Test cricket has witnessed several innings of spellbinding strokemaking over the years.

Swashbuckling batters have redefined Test match batting over the years with massive centuries and double centuries in quickfire time.

Nathan Astle of New Zealand holds the record for the fastest double-century in Test cricket. The former Kiwi batter took only 153 balls to reach the mark against England in 2002 at Christchurch.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is ranked third on the list with a 168-ball 200 against Sri Lanka in Mumbai in 2009. Sehwag, who has twin triple tons, also holds a 182-ball double hundred to his name.

FASTEST TEST DOUBLE CENTURIES

Balls Players Team Opponent Location Year
153 Nathan Astle New Zealand England Christchurch 2002
163 Ben Stokes England South Africa Cape Town 2016
168 Virender Sehwag India Sri Lanka Mumbai 2009
182 Virender Sehwag India Pakistan Lahore 2006
186 Brendon McCullum New Zealand Pakistan Sharjah 2014

Related Topics

Ollie Pope /

Ben Stokes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fastest Test double hundreds: Astle, Stokes, Sehwag and McCullum in top five
    Team Sportstar
  2. Fastest Test double hundreds: Ollie Pope slams seventh-quickest Test 200 vs Ireland at Lord’s
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs IRE: Joe Root completes 11,000 Test runs, fastest batter to feat by matches
    Team Sportstar
  4. FC Goa appoints Manolo Marquez as new head coach
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND 4-1 BEL Live Score, FIH Pro League 2022-23: Harmanpreet scores brace as India dominates Belgium
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Fastest Test double hundreds: Ollie Pope slams seventh-quickest Test 200 vs Ireland at Lord’s
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs IRE: Joe Root completes 11,000 Test runs, fastest batter to feat by matches
    Team Sportstar
  3. Afghanistan wins opening ODI against Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
    AP
  4. India vs Australia WTC Final 2023: Rohit vs Starc, Smith vs Ashwin - Key battles to watch out for
    Team Sportstar
  5. India shouldn’t pick WTC Playing XI with pre-determined mindset like it did in 2021: MSK Prasad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fastest Test double hundreds: Astle, Stokes, Sehwag and McCullum in top five
    Team Sportstar
  2. Fastest Test double hundreds: Ollie Pope slams seventh-quickest Test 200 vs Ireland at Lord’s
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs IRE: Joe Root completes 11,000 Test runs, fastest batter to feat by matches
    Team Sportstar
  4. FC Goa appoints Manolo Marquez as new head coach
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND 4-1 BEL Live Score, FIH Pro League 2022-23: Harmanpreet scores brace as India dominates Belgium
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment