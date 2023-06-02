Published : Jun 02, 2023 20:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

England batter Joe Root completed 11,000 Test runs during the one-off Test against Ireland at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on Friday.

Root achieved the landmark when he reached 52 before Tea on day two of the four-day Test. He is the 11th batter overall to aggregate as many runs in whites. Sachin Tendulkar leads the charts with 15,921 runs in 200 Tests.

Root fell soon after Tea on 56 off 59 balls.

Root is the fastest batter to reach the milestone in terms of matches, reaching the mark in just his 130th game, ahead of West Indies legend Brian Lara (131 matches). The former England captain is also the quickest Englishman to the feat, surpassing Alastair Cook who crossed the mark in his 161st Test.

In 2022, Root had become the joint-youngest (31 years, 157 days, level with Cook) batter to aggregate 10,000 Test runs.

