Finger injury, Covid, hamstring: Washington Sundar's start-stop journey in India colours

Washington Sundar has had a turbulent last eight months with injury and illness, both of which have limited the Indian cricketer's opportunities on the international stage.

The 22-year-old all-rounder suffered another set-back on Monday when a hamstring injury ruled him out of the T20 series against the West Indies.

The Tamil Nadu player's last appearance in the T20I format came against England in March, 2021. It remains to be seen if he will be available for the three-match series against Sri Lanka later this month.

July 2021 - Finger injury

Sundar was part of the Test squad in England when a finger injury forced him to withdraw from the tour. The issue then kept him out of the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and later the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

January 2022 - Covid positive test

Sundar returned to action in the Vijay Hazare trophy, in which he helped his state side reach the final. He was named in the squad for the three-match ODI series in South Africa, but a coronavirus positive test meant he had to be withdrawn from the touring party.

February 2022 - Hamstring injury

Sundar eventually returned for the home limited overs series against the Windies. He featured in all three ODIs claming four wickets and scoring crucial 57 runs lower down the order.

Just before the T20I series in Kolkata, he has picked up a hamstring injury.