Washington: Very, very disappointed to have missed T20 World Cup chance

Washington Sundar had to miss out on most of the season last year due to an injury. And earlier this year, the all-rounder had to skip the tour of South Africa after testing positive for COVID-19.

So, the home season is crucial for the 22-year-old. And, in the first ODI against the West Indies on Sunday, Washington claimed three wickets to play a role in India’s six-wicket win.

“It was very, very disappointing to have lost out on a chance to play the T20 World Cup. But yes, there are two World Cups in the next 15-16 months, so that should be my focus,” Washington said.

RELATED | IND v WI 1st ODI: Spinners, Rohit shine as India thrashes West Indies by six wickets

“More than anything, I have always wanted to be in the present and keep getting better as a cricketer. If I do that, there would be a lot of opportunities and also the fact that I would be able to perform a lot better. I have loved to stay in the present and enjoy the game…”

Going forward, Sundar hopes to up his game and do whatever is in his control. “There were a lot of challenges, but I just wanted to do what I could do to improve myself as a cricketer. That’s in my control and I was only focusing on that. Yes, there will always be challenges, that’s something I have realised especially in the last couple of years. But what matters is how I push myself, keep getting better at the aspects that I want to and keep improving myself. I’ve tried to focus on it,” he added.

On a rather slow wicket, Washington dismissed Brandon King, Darren Bravo and Fabian Allen. Talking about the pitch, Washington said, “I was just bowling to my strength and of course, we had some plans for their batsmen. We just wanted to execute the plans and it was heartening to get off. I am happy that I could bowl to my strengths…”

Bowling with the new ball is something he has been working on for the last few years, and he is happy that hard work is slowly paying off. “I enjoy bowling in the Powerplay now. Even the fact that I played Vijay Hazare Trophy, that helped me bowl in different situations of the game. Even there, I bowled a lot with the new ball. All those experiences have definitely helped…”

While he admits that India’s new limited overs captain Rohit Sharma encourages him to ‘stick to’ his strengths, Washington is happy to have paired with Yuzvendra Chahal. “It’s definitely important to pick wickets in the middle overs. That would actually open up the lower order before 35-40 overs, which gives the bowling team a very good position. Bowling with Yuzi, to be able to bowl in partnerships, it’s very important to understand what the other bowler is also trying to do. If he is going for wickets, it’s important to keep things tight,” he said.

“That kind of understanding and awareness is what we always have. The management and Rohit bhaiya as the captain always make sure we are in good stead in terms of awareness and understanding. We are aware and we exactly know what to do in that situation. Execution is what matters.”