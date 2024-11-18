 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Aaqib Javed to remain Pakistan interim head coach till Champions Trophy

The PCB said while Javed will handle responsibilities of the being the team’s head coach, it will continue its search for another candidate.

Published : Nov 18, 2024 17:11 IST , LAHORE - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Javed has coached Pakistan Super League side Lahore Qalandars in the past.
Javed has coached Pakistan Super League side Lahore Qalandars in the past. | Photo Credit: PCB
infoIcon

Javed has coached Pakistan Super League side Lahore Qalandars in the past. | Photo Credit: PCB

Former pacer Aaqib Javed will remain Pakistan’s interim head coach in limited-overs cricket till the Champions Trophy and will also continue in his role on the national selection panel, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed here on Monday.

The board said while Javed will handle responsibilities of the being the team’s head coach, it will continue its search for another candidate.

“The PCB will aim to complete the appointment by the end of the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled from February 19 to March 9,” an official said.

Javed has coached Pakistan Super League side Lahore Qalandars in the past and also the Sri Lankan team for a short stint earlier this year as their fast bowling coach. The board said Javed will be assigned additional responsibilities after the Champions Trophy.

Javed was roped in after Pakistan’s white ball coach Gary Kirsten resigned before the tour of Australia due to some differences with the PCB.

Kirsten’s exit led to PCB asking their red-ball coach Jason Gillespie to manage the affairs during their Australia tour on an interim basis. The former Australian bowler was also approached for a regular run as the head coach but he turned down the offer.

Pakistan are set to tour Zimbabwe for three ODIs and as many T20Is from November 24 to December 5, followed by a trip to South Africa for three ODIs, three T20Is and two Tests.

Related stories

Related Topics

Pakistan /

Aaqib Javed /

Champions Trophy /

Gary Kirsten /

Jason Gillespie

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Aaqib Javed to remain Pakistan interim head coach till Champions Trophy
    PTI
  2. UEFA Nations League: De Jong, Van Dijk out of Dutch squad against Bosnia & Herzegovina
    Reuters
  3. Mithali Raj appointed as Andhra’s mentor of Women’s Cricket Operations
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. IND vs AUS: Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori to leave Perth Test midway for IPL auction — Reports
    PTI
  5. SL vs NZ: Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis out of third New Zealand ODI
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Aaqib Javed to remain Pakistan interim head coach till Champions Trophy
    PTI
  2. IND vs AUS: Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori to leave Perth Test midway for IPL auction — Reports
    PTI
  3. AUS vs PAK, 3rd T20I Highlights: Australia defeats Pakistan by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. New Zealand pacer Doug Bracewell served one month cocaine ban
    AP
  5. Mumbai announces squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Shreyas Iyer named captain; Shaw, Rahane included
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Aaqib Javed to remain Pakistan interim head coach till Champions Trophy
    PTI
  2. UEFA Nations League: De Jong, Van Dijk out of Dutch squad against Bosnia & Herzegovina
    Reuters
  3. Mithali Raj appointed as Andhra’s mentor of Women’s Cricket Operations
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. IND vs AUS: Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori to leave Perth Test midway for IPL auction — Reports
    PTI
  5. SL vs NZ: Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis out of third New Zealand ODI
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment