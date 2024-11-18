IND vs AUS: ‘We got what we wanted out of match simulation’, says Nayar, Morkel ahead of first Test at Perth

The Indian coaching staff members, including Abhishek Nayar and Morne Morkel, believe the centre-wicket match simulation at WACA ground has served its purpose as the Indian team got what it wanted ahead of the opening Test against Australia.

The coaches said that the focus was on getting acclimatised to the conditions after the visitors had decided to scrap the intra-squad game with India ‘A’ team at the expense of match simulation.

“Just before we came to Australia, Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir), Rohit (Sharma), we discussed what we wanted out of these three days, and the idea was to try and make sure that one, for the younger guys and also the experienced guys, to give them a lot of time in the centre to adapt, to understand conditions,” Nayar said in a BCCI video.

“We are coming and playing Test cricket (here) after, you know, four years. So initially, we got the guys to come in and had it like a game where you got out, if you got out.

“But then, we tried to give them another chance, and we felt that second time around, the guys adapted better, they understood the conditions better, and were a lot more comfortable. We got what we wanted out of it.

The five-match Border-Gavaskar series begins at the Optus Stadium in Perth from November 22.

Nayar said, “Day two was quite similar, where we also used the facilities outside, getting the nets in, the quantity and the quality down in the centre.

“Day two was about our bowlers coming in and bowling spells, getting up the workloads, bowling 15 overs each, you know, Bumrah’s bowled 18, a couple of others bowled 18. So, it’s just more about getting guys into the game sense.”

Analysing the bowlers’ performance during training, India’s bowling coach Morkel expressed his satisfaction with them.

“Very happy with how the bowlers went. They summed up conditions very well. Yeah, I think we’re on track for the 22nd. So, another three training sessions left,” he stated.

“We’ll sit down this afternoon or tomorrow and start planning, looking at game plans and how we’re going to bring out the best and edge in everyone for game time on 22nd.”

With Jasprit Bumrah having the added responsibility of leading the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Morkel threw his support behind Mohammed Siraj to provide him with support.

“This man (Siraj) is a legend. He’s got a big heart, aggressive mindset, one of the leaders of the attack and I’m very excited to see how he goes on this tour,” Morkel said.

“Last year, he was the go-to man in tough situations, and we’re excited to see more of that senior role coming out on a very important tour,” he signed off.