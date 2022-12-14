Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff hospitalised after accident.

Former England cricketer Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff has been hospitalised after an accident that occurred during filming for the BBC show “Top Gear.”

The 45-year-old TV presenter was involved in the accident on Tuesday at the show’s test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

“Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning — with crew medics attending the scene immediately,” the BBC said in a statement. “He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course.”

The BBC reported that Flintoff’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Flintoff, who played 79 tests and 141 limited-overs internationals for England, retired from international cricket in 2009. He was the 2005 Ashes player of the series.