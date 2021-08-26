Frederique Overdijk becomes first cricketer to scalp seven wickets in a T20I

The Netherlands' Frederique Overdijk became the first cricketer to scalp seven wickets in a T20I fixture on Thursday. In a 2021 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier - Europe - fixture against France, Overdijk bagged seven wickets in her four overs, conceding just three runs, and helped her side restrict France to 33.

With this, Overdijk went past the previous record of Nepal's Anjali Chand - when she scalped six wickets in 2019. India's Deepak Chahar had scalped six wickets against Bangladesh in a T20I in 2019.