Ganguly backs Rohit Sharma to continue as India captain till T20 World Cup 2024

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is impressed with Rohit Sharma’s leadership skills in the ODI World Cup and wants him to continue as India captain until the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA next year.

Ganguly was effusive in his praise for the Indian side, which won 10 matches in a row before losing to Australia in the final and finishing runner-up. The former Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president wanted the captain-coach combination of Rohit and Rahul Dravid to carry on till the T20 World Cup.

“Once Rohit is back playing all formats, he should be the captain of India because he has done so well in the World Cup. And he is a leader. I expect and presume that he will continue as the captain till the T20 World Cup,” said Ganguly at a promotional event here on Friday.

Ganguly supported Rohit and Virat Kohli’s decision to skip white-ball cricket assignments for the time being.

“You saw how Virat and Rohit played in the World Cup. They are an absolutely integral and important part of the Indian cricket team. World Cups and bilaterals (series) are different because the pressures are different. They were exceptional in the World Cup and hopefully six-seven months down the line they will again be the best in the West Indies. Very rightfully they have taken a break because there is so much of cricket. They will come back fresh. They have a five-Test series against England, then IPL (Indian Premier League) and then World Cup. It’s non-stop cricket.”

Ganguly was happy that Dravid’s tenure was extended.

“I wish him luck for another World Cup in June. He was very close this time. They may not have won it, but they were probably the best team in the tournament with the way they played. He has got seven months for a World Cup in the West Indies (and USA) and hopefully he will not be runner-up but the champion,” said Ganguly.