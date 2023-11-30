Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in the three-match T20I series against South Africa starting from December 10 followed by three ODIs and two Tests, in Centurion (from December 26) and Cape Town (from January 3). KL Rahul will captain the ODI squad.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli won’t be traveling for the white-ball series as they requested for rest from the board. Pacer Mohammed Shami’s availability is subject to fitness and is currently undergoing medical treatment.
India ODI Squad
India T20I Squad:
India Test Squad
During the tour, India A will also play two four-day matches against South Africa A and one inter-squad three-day match.
India A squad for the 1st four-day match: Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran*, Devdutt Padikkal, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat (C)(wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shardul Thakur, Pulkit Narang, Sourabh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Tushar Deshpande.
India Inter-squad three-day match: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran*, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Pulkit Narang, Harshit Rana, Shardul Thakur, Sourabh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini.
India A squad for 3rd four-day match: Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran*, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (C)(wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Navdeep Saini.
India tour of South Africa - Schedule
Latest on Sportstar
- Lyon fires coach Fabio Grosso after less than three months in charge
- Indian sports news wrap, November 30
- India squad for South Africa tour: KL Rahul to lead in ODIs; Suryakumar in T20Is; Yuzvendra Chahal returns
- Tour de France 2025: The opening three stages of the tour to take place in northern France
- AFI’s Paris Olympics selection guidelines need a relook
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE