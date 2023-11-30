MagazineBuy Print

India squad for South Africa tour: KL Rahul to lead in ODIs; Suryakumar in T20Is; Yuzvendra Chahal returns

IND squad for SA series: Here’s the full list of players for India’s tour of South Africa.

Published : Nov 30, 2023 20:09 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian batter KL Rahul plays a shot.
FILE PHOTO: Indian batter KL Rahul plays a shot. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian batter KL Rahul plays a shot. | Photo Credit: PTI

Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in the three-match T20I series against South Africa starting from December 10 followed by three ODIs and two Tests, in Centurion (from December 26) and Cape Town (from January 3). KL Rahul will captain the ODI squad.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli won’t be traveling for the white-ball series as they requested for rest from the board. Pacer Mohammed Shami’s availability is subject to fitness and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

India ODI Squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.
India T20I Squad:
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.
India Test Squad
Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

During the tour, India A will also play two four-day matches against South Africa A and one inter-squad three-day match.

India A squad for the 1st four-day match: Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran*, Devdutt Padikkal, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat (C)(wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shardul Thakur, Pulkit Narang, Sourabh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Tushar Deshpande.  

India Inter-squad three-day match: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran*, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Pulkit Narang, Harshit Rana, Shardul Thakur, Sourabh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini.

India A squad for 3rd four-day match: Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran*, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (C)(wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Navdeep Saini.

India tour of South Africa - Schedule
1st T20I - December 10
2nd T20I - December 12
3rd T20I - December 14
1st ODI - December 17
2nd ODI - December 19
3rd ODI - December 21
1st Test - December 26-30
2nd Test - January 3-7

