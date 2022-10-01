Ganguly says Bumrah is not out of T20 World Cup yet

The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly continues to be hopeful about Jasprit Bumrah turning up for Team India at the T20 World Cup in Australia, which gets underway from October 16.

"Bumrah is not out of the World Cup yet," Ganguly told the Xtra Time digital channel in Kolkata on Friday. He added that a final decision could be taken in the "next two or three days".

On Wednesday, a team spokesperson revealed Bumrah was unavailable for the first T20I against South Africa due to “back pain” felt during “Tuesday’s practice session”. Given his recurring back injury, the decision-makers were unwilling to take chances with the fitness of one of their key players during a World Cup.

Bumrah was earlier ruled out of the Asia Cup due to the back injury. In his last T20I on September 25, the third match against Australia, he conceded 50 off four overs — his worst T20I figures.

The India squad flies to Australia on October 6 and will play two practice matches against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19. Rohit Sharma's men will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne.