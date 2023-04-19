Cricket

Ballance retires from all forms of cricket

Former England batter Gary Ballance announced his retirement from cricket on Wednesday, four months after leaving Yorkshire following the racism scandal involving Azeem Rafiq.

Reuters
BENGALURU 19 April, 2023 21:33 IST
BENGALURU 19 April, 2023 21:33 IST
FILE PHOTO: Former England and Zimbabwe batter Gary Ballance.

FILE PHOTO: Former England and Zimbabwe batter Gary Ballance. | Photo Credit: AP

Former England batter Gary Ballance announced his retirement from cricket on Wednesday, four months after leaving Yorkshire following the racism scandal involving Azeem Rafiq.

Former England batter Gary Ballance announced his retirement from cricket on Wednesday, four months after leaving Yorkshire following the racism scandal involving Azeem Rafiq.

Yorkshire released Ballance from his contract in December after the 33-year-old Zimbabwe-born player spent a year on the sidelines to deal with mental health issues.

Ballance admitted in 2021 to using racist language against former team mate Rafiq, whose allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire rocked English cricket.

He also apologised in person to Rafiq.

Ballance signed a two-year deal to play for Zimbabwe last year.

“After much thought, I have decided to retire from all forms of professional cricket with immediate effect,” Ballance said in a statement released by the Professional Cricketers’ Association.

Also Read
England Test coach McCullum cleared of breaching anti-corruption code

“I had hoped my move to Zimbabwe would provide me with a new-found happiness for the game and I will always be thankful to Zimbabwe Cricket for providing me with an opportunity to return to international cricket and welcoming me into their team.

“However, I have reached the stage where I no longer have the desire to dedicate myself to the rigours of professional sport and this would do Zimbabwe Cricket and the game itself a disservice, should I carry on.”

Ballance’s final Test appearance for Zimbabwe was against West Indies in February.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Top 10 players to score most hundreds in IPL history

WATCH: CSK vs RCB match highlights and analysis in five minutes

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

Slide shows

SRH vs MI: Arjun Tendulkar picks maiden IPL wicket as Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us