NZ coach Gary Stead: Contract extension talks with NZC ‘positive’

Gary Stead has described the talks with New Zealand Cricket on his possible contract extension as head coach of the national men’s team as “positive.” Stead’s initial two-year term was set to end after the T20 World Cup in Australia which was scheduled to be held October but was last week postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Talks have been pretty positive and, if New Zealand Cricket and the players feel as though I can keep contributing then I’d be interested in continuing on,” Stead was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

The Black Caps’ next assignment is tentatively scheduled as a home series of two Tests and then limited-overs internationals against West Indies starting in late November, pending government approval and quarantine arrangements. The last time the team played in an ODI was in Sydney against Australia on 13 March.

‘Strong relationship’

Stead rejected speculation that he wanted Tom Latham as his Test skipper in place of Kane Williamson and said there was a discussion to clear the air. “Kane and I have a really strong relationship, and we spoke about it. There was no basis in truth and the disappointing part is it’s coming from somewhere and someone, but it’s not Kane and it’s not I,” Stead said.

“I really enjoy working with Kane. The discussions we have are robust and always directed at what’s best for the team, which is something I know we are truly aligned on.”

New Zealand players, including Williamson, have started training under Stead’s watch at camps at Lincoln, near Christchurch, and Mount Maunganui.