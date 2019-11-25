George Bailey set to join Australian selection panel

George Bailey is all set to become Cricket Australia's new selector, according to media reports. The former Australian captain is set to join current men's team coach Justin Langer and chairman Trevor Hohns in the committee.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, the 37-year-old will continue to play for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League while donning his new role as a selector. He might, reportedly, continue to represent Tasmania in the the Sheffield Shield.

Bailey joins an elite list of cricketers-turned-selectors in the history of Australian cricket. The trend-setter was the legendary Don Bradman who was followed by Michael Clarke.

Once known for his unusual batting stance, Bailey has represented Australia in five Tests, 90 ODIs and 30 T20Is. His last international game dates back to September 2017, when he played a T20I for the World XI against Pakistan.