Maxwell breaks leg at friend’s birthday party, ruled out of ODI series against England

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the ODI series beginning this week at home against England after breaking his leg in a freak accident at a 50th birthday party in Melbourne this weekend.

ENGLAND V PAKISTAN - Follow the ICC T20 World Cup Final LIVE - here

According to cricket.com.au, Maxwell fractured his left fibula when he and the person, whose birthday it was, were running in a backyard on Saturday evening.

Both slipped and fell, with Maxwell’s leg becoming trapped under the other person’s, understood to be Maxwell’s friend.

The 34-year-old Maxwell underwent surgery on Sunday and will undergo a lengthy rehabilitation.

“Glenn is in good spirits It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games,” Australia’s selection chief George Bailey told cricket.com.au.

“Glenn is a critical part of our white ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation.”

Sean Abbott has replaced Maxwell in the squad for the ODI series.