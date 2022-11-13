Cricket

Maxwell breaks leg at friend’s birthday party, ruled out of ODI series against England

Maxwell will be replaced by Sean Abbott for the home ODI series against England after fracturing his left fibula in a freak accident.

Team Sportstar
13 November, 2022 11:56 IST
13 November, 2022 11:56 IST
FILE PHOTO: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

FILE PHOTO: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. | Photo Credit: AP

Maxwell will be replaced by Sean Abbott for the home ODI series against England after fracturing his left fibula in a freak accident.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the ODI series beginning this week at home against England after breaking his leg in a freak accident at a 50th birthday party in Melbourne this weekend.

ENGLAND V PAKISTAN - Follow the ICC T20 World Cup Final LIVE - here

According to cricket.com.au, Maxwell fractured his left fibula when he and the person, whose birthday it was, were running in a backyard on Saturday evening.

Both slipped and fell, with Maxwell’s leg becoming trapped under the other person’s, understood to be Maxwell’s friend.

The 34-year-old Maxwell underwent surgery on Sunday and will undergo a lengthy rehabilitation.

“Glenn is in good spirits It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games,” Australia’s selection chief George Bailey told cricket.com.au.

“Glenn is a critical part of our white ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation.”

Sean Abbott has replaced Maxwell in the squad for the ODI series.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us