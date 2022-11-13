Welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final from Melbourne today.
England vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup final: Stokes fifty powers ENG to second T20 WC title; Sam Curran player of the tournamant
England vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup final Today: Get the live score, streaming info updates of the final match between Pakistan and England from Melbourne.
I don’t think I should be getting this, I think Ben Stokes should get this (PoTM.). Big square boundaries, so I knew my into the wicket bowling would work with big boundaries. I mixed it up with slower balls to make it tough for the batter. Incredibly special. We all look upto him. People question him but he’s incredible.
In finals, especially chasing, you forgot all the hard work that came first. To restrict them to 130, the bowlers have to take a lot of credit. With Ireland being so early in the competition, we had to address it, we can’t carry baggage in tournaments. The best teams take it on the chin, and move onto the next challenge. A pretty good evening.
A single off the first ball from Wasim. Wasim to Moeen, OUT! Yorker from Wasim hits the bottom of the bat and onto the stumps. Liam Livingstone in at 7. Low full toss and he guides the ball down to long-on for one run. Stokes hits it through extra cover for FOUR and brings up his maiden T20I FIFTY! Stokes heaves across the line and helps England to its second T20 WC title. England, the ODI and T20 World Cup champion. Ben Stokes, what a player. Man for the big moments.
Moeen Ali b Mohammad Wasim 19 (12b 3x4)
Rauf to bowl. A single off the first ball for Stokes.. Full toss and Moeen pumps it to mid-off for a single. Two runs for Moeen as he parries a short ball over point. A couple of fiery bumpers from Rauf. Single to finish. 7 needed from 12.
Wasim to bowl. Moeen slaps the length ball over cover for FOUR. Short ball and Moeen swats it over square-leg for FOUR. A single to follow. Two more as Stokes pulls Wasim behind square-leg. Top-edge for Moeen and FOUR more for England. 12 needed from three overs.
Shaheen Afridi returns. Fidgety in his run-up but Shaheen sends in a slower-ball outside the off-stump. Shaheen walks off the field after bowling one ball. Iftikhar to complete the over. Moeen gets a single. Stokes lofts the ball to long-off and nearly finds Babar Azam on the full! CLOSE! Moeen chips the ball to long-on. Stokes makes room and creams Iftikhar for FOUR through extra cover. Length and Stokes pumps the ball over Babar at long-off for SIX!
Rauf bursts one past Stokes’ outside-edge. Stokes slips while finding two runs through cover. Stokes powers the ball past Masood at point for a single. Moeen pushes the ball down to long-on for one run. Huge swing from Stokes but Rauf skids through. Short from Rauf and Stokes slaps the ball past extra cover for FOUR.
Moeen pumps the ball to mid-on and Stokes slips as he sets off a non-existent single. A direct-hit would have had him on his way. Short from Naseem and Moeen gets the ball just wide of mid-on for a single. Naseem cramps up Stokes with a quicker delivery on length. Stokes retains strike with a single. Cracking over from Naseem with just two runs from it.
Shadab to bowl out. Brook drags one to wide long-on for two runs. Shadab to Brook, OUT! Straight to long-off! Shadab draws a miscue from Brook outside the off-stump and Shaheen holds onto a massive catch. Well, well. Shaheen has injured while taking the catch and is limping off. Moeen Ali in at 6.
Harry Brook c Shaheen Shah Afridi b Shadab Khan 20 (23b 1x4)
Naseem Shah is back. Two fiery deliveries on length and Brook has no sight of it. Short ball and Brook pulls it in front of square for three runs. Another crackerjack from Naseem off the deck as he beats Stokes’ outside-edge. And again and again. Naseem beats the outside-edge thrice and Pakistan reviews on the third count.
Shadab continues. Three dots for Stokes as Shadab continues to dart around a tight line. Two runs from the over.
Low full toss and Stokes flays the ball past deep point for FOUR.
CLOSE! Stokes gets a toe-edge past Rizwan off a reverse-sweep against Shadab for FOUR. Wily lengths from Shadab as nine runs come off the over.
Wasim into the attack. Brook and Stokes find a single each before Wasim rolls in a wide. Seven from the over as Wasim hits Brook on the elbow with a quick bumper/
Shadab Khan into the attack. Tight lines from the leggie. Stokes and Brook resort to singles. Just five runs from the over.
Rauf to Buttler, OUT! Edged and GONE! Massive wicket in the game as Rauf induces the outside-edge away from the body. Harry Brook in at 5. Full from Rauf and Brook shuffles across the line to flick the ball through mid-wicket for FOUR.
Jos Buttler c †Mohammad Rizwan b Haris Rauf 26 (17b 3x4 1x6)
Beaten. Late movement from Naseem as the ball seams away past Buttler’s outside-edge. Naseem errs in line and concedes five wides down leg. Fuller from Naseem and Buttler scoops him over the keeper for SIX. Naseem beats the outside-edge thrice in the over and Buttler still manages to cling on.
Haris Rauf into the attack. Rauf slides the ball to the pads and Salt flicks it over mid-wicket for FOUR. Rauf to Salt, OUT! Holes out to mid-wicket. A fine bumper from Rauf and a good field change. Salt is beaten for pace as England loses its second wicket. Ben Stokes in at 4. Rauf steams one past the off-stump. Fuller from Rauf and Stokes pushes the ball to cover.
Phil Salt c Iftikhar Ahmed b Haris Rauf 10 (9b 2x4)
Shaheen starts with a slower-ball on length to Salt. A dipping full-toss onto the pads from Shaheen and he is interested for an lbw. Umpire Dharmasena rules out a wicket but Pakistan reviews. UMPIRE’S CALL on Impact and Salt survives. Fuller ball and Buttler delicately places the ball past mid-on for FOUR.
Naseem Shah into the attack. Naseem starts with a cracking outswinger to Buttler. Full from Naseem and Buttler crunches the ball through cover for FOUR. Fuller from Naseem and Buttler goes squarer this time with the drive for FOUR. Buttler gets an outside-edge down to third-man for a single. Full and straight from Naseem and Salt gets a lucky french cut for FOUR.
Shaheen Afridi up with the new ball. Jos Buttler on strike. Shaheen strays to the pads and runs straightaway for Buttler who flicks it through mid-wicket for three runs. Hales off the mark with a quick single to mid-off. Inside-edge from Buttler down to fine-leg and the batters find two runs. BEATEN. Shaheen shapes one away and nearly clips Buttler’s outside-edge on the way to Rizwan. Full and Buttler flicks the ball towards mid-on for a single. Shaheen Afridi to Hales, OUT! Cleans him up with a nip-backer! Hales is cramped for room as the ball hits the leg-stump.
Alex Hales b Shaheen Shah Afridi 1 (2b)
Pakistan takes the field as England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales walk out to the centre.
Jordan to Wasim, OUT! Short ball and Wasim swings it straight to Livingstone at mid-wicket. The wickets continue to tumble for Pakistan. Short ball and Afridi gets a top-edge over Buttler for FOUR. A bye to finish and Pakistan finishes on 137/8.
Mohammad Wasim c Livingstone b Jordan 4 (8b)
Curran to Nawaz, OUT! Another length ball pulled down to the deep mid-wicket fielder. Pakistan has made an absolute soup of this innings. What a spell from Sam Curran! 3/12 in four overs.
Mohammad Nawaz c Livingstone b Curran 5 (7b)
Jordan to Shadab, OUT! Bouncer from Jordan and Shadab flat-bats it straight to mid-off. Pakistan is frittering away now. Mohammad Wasim in at 8. Wasim slashes Curran to point and Brook puts down a sharp catch and concedes three overthrows.
Shadab Khan c Woakes b Jordan 20 (14b 2x4)
Curran returns. Curran to Masood, OUT! Holes out to deep mid-wicket. Short ball and Masood attempts to take on the length and perishes. Pakistan five down now.
Shan Masood c Livingstone b Curran 38 (28b 2x4 1x6)
Width on offer from Stokes and Shadab creams the ball through cover for FOUR. 13 runs come from the over as Shadab and Masood pick up the pace with their running.
Slower-bouncer from Jordan hits Masood flush on the grille. We resume after a brief stoppage. A single for Masood. Thick outside-edge for Shadab and the ball nearly falls on the full to third-man. Room from Jordan and Masood slaps the ball through extra cover for FOUR.
Rashid tosses the ball up and Shadab swipes the ball down the ground for FOUR. Eight runs from the over as Rashid bowls out with sensational figures of 3/22 in four.
Stokes is back. Stokes to Iftikhar, OUT! Thick outside-edge onto Buttler. Superb line outside the off-stump from Stokes and he gets some extra bounce from the deck to surprise Iftikhar who gets a hard nick on it. Pakistan is crumbling in the bid to lift the scoring rate. Shadab Khan in at 6. Short ball and Masood pulls it down to the on-side for two runs.
Iftikhar Ahmed c †Buttler b Stokes 0 (6b)
Rashid to Babar, OUT! Bamboozles the Pakistan skipper with a googly. The ball spins back sharply from the length and Babar fails to read it. The ball chips straight back to the bowler and Rashid provides the big wicket for England. Iftikhar Ahmed in at 5. Rashid continues to find massive spin from the surface. Wicket-maiden for Rashid.
Babar Azam c & b Rashid 32 (28b 2x4)
Livingstone into the attack. Length on offer and Masood steps out and wallops the ball for FOUR. BOOM! Masood swings through the arc and sends the ball bang over long-on for SIX. Masood carves Livingstone over the inner-circle on the off-side and finds two more runs.
Rashid attempts a googly as Babar rocks back to his backfoot to guide the ball down to long-on for a single. Another tight over from England, forcing Pakistan to run hard between the wickets.
Chris Jordan into the attack. Length delivery from Jordan and Babar swivels and guides the ball past fine leg for FOUR. A single to follow. Masood tucks a shorter ball from Jordan towards mid-wicket and sneaks in two runs.
Rashid replaces Woakes. Rashid to Haris, OUT! Haris steps out and slogs a length ball straight to Stokes at long-on. Shan Masood in at 4. Rashid teases him with a flighted delivery outside the off-stump. Flatter from Rashid and Shan dabs the ball back to the bowler. Length and Masood sweeps the ball down to square-leg for a single. Babar nudges a straighter delivery towards mid-wicket and reels in two runs. Similar line again and similar result for Babar to bring up Pakistan’s 50.
Mohammad Haris c Stokes b Rashid 8 (12b 1x4)
Stokes returns. Short ball and Babar pulls the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single Three singles and Stokes sends in a quick bumper to Haris. In the slot and Haris steps out and lofts the ball over the bowler for two runs.
Woakes strays to the on-side and Babar parries the ball behind short-fine leg for FOUR. Short ball and Babar chips the ball towards mid-wicket. Slower-ball that shapes away and Woakes gets a leading-edge from Haris towards point. A wide to follow. Woakes to the pads yet again and Haris flicks it over short fine leg for FOUR.
Babar and Rizwan sneak in a single and Rizwan is in some pain after putting in a full-length dive to make the crease. Curran to Rizwan, OUT! Dragged on after the break. Curran keeps the ball outside the off-stump and Rizwan has a waft at it away from his body and gets the ball to ricochet onto the stumps. Mohammad Haris in at 3. Four straight dots from Curran. Excellent over from Curran. A wicket and just a run from it.
Mohammad Rizwan b Curran 15 (14b 1x6)
Length from Woakes and Rizwan unleashes a cracking slog-sweep off one knee for a SIX over square-leg. A couple of singles to follow. Babar lobs Woakes with a flick over mid-on and finds three runs. Excellent start for Pakistan.
Sam Curran into the attack. Curran starts with room and Babar pushes the ball through cover for a single. Quick incoming delivery and Rizwan manages to flick the ball behind square for two runs. Curran shapes the ball away from Babar and beats the outside-edge. An excellent cutter from Curran surprises Babar as it skids in sharply to hit him high on the thigh. Top over from the left-armer.
Chris Woakes from the opposite end. Woakes slides one down leg for a wide. Woakes overpitches and Babar drives straight to the cover fielder. Straighter from Woakes and Babar pushes the ball down to mid-off. Babar flicks a length ball through square for a single. Rizwan gets an inside-edge down to fine leg for a single. Babar mistimes a whip towards mid-on and gets one run. No timing there and that has probably saved him from timing it straight to the fielder.
Ben Stokes to take the new ball. Rizwan on strike. Huge inward movement for Stokes first ball but it is a no ball. FREE HIT for Pakistan and Stokes bowls a wide. Back-of-a-length delivery from Stokes and Rizwan fails to put off the ball onto the leg-side. Stoke strays tot he pads and Rizwan slides the ball down leg for two runs. CLOSE! Rizwan pushes for a single with a drive to mid-off and Chris Jordan misses a clear chance at the non-striker’s. Babar begins with a push to cover, no run. Short ball and Babar slaps the ball through point for three runs. Eventful first over.
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizean walk out for Pakistan.
A traditional dance will take place before the national anthems of both sides.
England XI: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid
Pakistan XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
TOSS: England wins toss, opts to bowl
Jos Buttler: Going to bowl first. Both teams come into this final in red hot form. Looking forward to the challenge. Little bit of weather around which is why we chose to bowl. We start fresh today. Same team.
Babar: Would’ve also opted to bowl. We have good momentum with us and will try to continue with it. Same team.
Jos Buttler and Babar Azam at the centre.
The sun seemed a marginal presence and there is forecast for rains and yet this Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground could well be a leap back in time. The rivals are the same - Pakistan and England - and at the same venue back in the 1992 50-over World Cup final, Imran Khan’s men got past Graham Gooch’s troops.
The Pakistani fans expect nothing less than a repeat act. Meanwhile, England will try and avoid past mistakes and after having busted India’s party, is itching to do the same to the neighbour across the Wagah border. The ICC Twenty20 World Cup final pits rivals who have found a second-wind while Group 1 and 2 toppers - New Zealand and India, respectively – have retreated.
In the league phase, Pakistan and England suffered gut-wrenching defeats with the former succumbing to Zimbabwe and the latter collapsing against Ireland. Yet when the business-end loomed, these two units have survived, busted the odds and now get one last tilt at the trophy. The greats who battled in the 1992 summit clash would be glued to their television sets.
Imran Khan, recovering from a gun-shot wound in his legs, and Ian Botham, recuperating after his knee-replacement surgery, would be tracking the developments Down Under. And the great Wasim Akram, who prised out England’s heart back then, will be commenting, too, from a studio even while being caught up with his memoir Sultan co-authored with Gideon Haigh.
Peaking at the right time
If immediate form is a barometer, then both Pakistan and England seem equal. Their semifinal exploits that deflated New Zealand and India reveal that the finalists have peaked at the right time. Much would depend on the opening thrust with England’s skipper Jos Buttler and Alex Hales and Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan expected to fire the initial salvos.
The middle-orders of the rival units have performed in fits and starts and Iftikhar Ahmed and Ben Stokes have to keep dishing out a good support act. However, England does bat deep and that offers some insurance against a Pakistani attack helmed by Shaheen Shah Afridi. It is also a pointer to the spread of the sub-continental diaspora that England has in its ranks Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid with their Pakistani roots.
A lot would hinge on which Pakistani team would turn up in terms of its performance-traits that could either be a frustrating wallow in mediocrity or a glorious exposition of fearless cricket. England, too, can straddle the worlds of diffidence or dominance, evident through its progress to the final. With incisive speedsters, spinners capable of doing a holding job and mercurial batters, the rivals mirror each other.
An eye would be kept on the weather, too, with dark clouds rolling in. Even if a liquid intermission is inevitable, a minimum of 10 overs per side is required to constitute a full match in the knockout stage. Plus, there is a reserve day on Monday. With two strong outfits, moody skies and boisterous fans, you cannot ask for a more dramatic stage!
SQUADS
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.
England: Jos Buttler (captain & wicketkeeper), Alex Hales, Harry Brook, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood, David Willey, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan.
Match officials
- Umpires: Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena;
- TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney;
- Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle.
- Match starts at: 1.30pm IST