AUS vs WI, 2nd T20I: Glenn Maxwell scores fifth international T20 hundred; equals Rohit Sharma’s record

Maxwell struck a 55-ball 120 comprising 12 fours and eight sixes to help Australia post 241 for four in its 20 overs against the visitor.

Published : Feb 11, 2024 15:18 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Glenn Maxwell hits a six off West Indies’ Jason Holder during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Australia and West Indies at the Adelaide Oval
Australia's Glenn Maxwell hits a six off West Indies' Jason Holder during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Australia and West Indies at the Adelaide Oval | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell hits a six off West Indies’ Jason Holder during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Australia and West Indies at the Adelaide Oval | Photo Credit: AFP

Glenn Maxwell slammed his fifth T20 International hundred to equal Rohit Sharma’s record during the 2nd T20I against West Indies in Adelaide on Sunday.

Maxwell struck a 55-ball 120 comprising 12 fours and eight sixes to help Australia post 241 for four in its 20 overs against the visitor.

Maxwell was looking for the boundary with every delivery, and frequently found it with a range of magnificent shots, reaching his half-century off 25 balls.

He shared an 82-run partnership with Marcus Stoinis (16) before being joined by fellow big-hitter Tim David (31 off 14) in a 95-run stand

The 35-year-old has scored 2405 runs in 102 T20I matches for Australia at an average of 30.83 and striking at 155.26. He has also scored 10 fifties to add to his five centuries.

Rohit Sharma scored his five centuries in 151 games at an average of 31.79 and strike rate of 139.97. The Indian captain has also scored 29 half-centuries.

Suryakumar Yadav currently sits second on the list of most T20I hundreds, scoring four in 60 games.

- With inputs from AFP

Most T20I hundreds
Glenn Maxwell (AUS) - 5
Rohit Sharma (IND) - 5
Suryakumar Yadav (IND) - 4
Sabawoon Davizi (CZK-R - 3
Colin Munro (NZ) - 3
Babar Azam (PAK) - 3

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

