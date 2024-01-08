MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Grant Bradburn quits Pakistan Cricket Board, joins county team Glamorgan as head coach

Bradburn has held senior roles with the PCB since 2018 and was appointed Pakistan’s head coach last year, but the cricket board overhauled the national team’s coaching setup following the 50-over World Cup in India.

Published : Jan 08, 2024 19:00 IST , ISLAMABAD - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Grant Bradburn joins Welsh county side Glamorgan as its head coach.
FILE PHOTO: Grant Bradburn joins Welsh county side Glamorgan as its head coach. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Grant Bradburn joins Welsh county side Glamorgan as its head coach. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Grant Bradburn has left his role with the Pakistan Cricket Board to become head coach of Welsh county side Glamorgan.

Bradburn has held senior roles with the PCB since 2018 and was appointed Pakistan’s head coach last year, but the cricket board overhauled the national team’s coaching setup following the 50-over World Cup in India.

Team Director Mickey Arthur and Bradburn were both asked to work at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore instead of accompanying the team for the Test series in Australia, with Mohammad Hafeez being appointed as the team director.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Pondicherry misses bonus point, thrashes Delhi by nine wickets

“Time to close the amazing chapter that has been Pakistan cricket,” Bradburn wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday. “Three roles over five years, I am proud of what’s been achieved and grateful to have worked with so many outstanding players, coaches and staff.”

Bradburn had replaced Saqlain Mushtaq as the head coach but had come under scrutiny following Pakistan’s performance in white-ball cricket under the New Zealander. Pakistan failed to qualify for the final of the Asia Cup and didn’t reach the semifinals of the World Cup.

Glamorgan said Bradburn will join the Welsh county team next month as head coach on a three-year contract.

“To have the opportunity to coach Glamorgan is a huge honor and a privilege,” Bradburn said. “I’m not taking this role expecting just to compete in the County Championship. I will bring a desire for Glamorgan to be contenders in all formats and am looking forward to meeting everyone at the club soon.”

Related Topics

Grant Bradburn /

PCB /

Mohammad Hafeez /

Saqlain Mushtaq /

County Championship /

Glamorgan /

Mickey Arthur /

Pakistan Cricket Board

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Kashi qualifies for Kalinga Super Cup by defeating Rajasthan 5-0 in play-off
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL LIVE Score: Bengaluru Bulls takes on Patna Pirates; U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi at 9 PM, IST; Pro Kabaddi League season 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Grant Bradburn quits Pakistan Cricket Board, joins county team Glamorgan as head coach
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Pondicherry misses bonus point, thrashes Delhi by nine wickets
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Pacers wreak havoc as Gujarat thrashes Tamil Nadu by 111 runs
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Grant Bradburn quits Pakistan Cricket Board, joins county team Glamorgan as head coach
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Ricky Bhui’s century helps Andhra pocket three points against Bengal
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Heinrich Klaasen announces retirement from Test cricket
    Team Sportstar
  4. I told Dravid that Sachin Tendulkar was better than Kohli, says South Africa Test coach Shukri Conrad
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Ranji Trophy Round 1, Day 4 Highlights: Gujarat hammers Tamil Nadu by 111 runs, Karnataka beats Punjab by 7 wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Kashi qualifies for Kalinga Super Cup by defeating Rajasthan 5-0 in play-off
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL LIVE Score: Bengaluru Bulls takes on Patna Pirates; U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi at 9 PM, IST; Pro Kabaddi League season 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Grant Bradburn quits Pakistan Cricket Board, joins county team Glamorgan as head coach
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Pondicherry misses bonus point, thrashes Delhi by nine wickets
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Pacers wreak havoc as Gujarat thrashes Tamil Nadu by 111 runs
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment