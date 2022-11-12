Greg Barclay re-elected as ICC Chairman

Greg Barclay of New Zealand has been elected as the Independent Chair of International Cricket Council (ICC) for the second time on a two-year tenure on Saturday.

Barclay was unopposed following the withdrawal of Zimabwe’s Tavengwa Mukuhlani from the process, and the ICC Board reaffirmed its full support to the New Zealander to continue at the helm.

“Over the last two years we have made significant strides forward with the launch of our global growth strategy that provides clear direction to build a successful and sustainable future for our sport,” said Barclay on his re-appointment.

“It is an exciting time to be involved in cricket and I look forward to continuing to work closely with our Members to strengthen the game in our core markets as well as grow it beyond that, ensuring more of the world can enjoy cricket.” he added.

Barclay, an Auckland-based commercial lawyer, was originally appointed as the ICC Chair in November 2020.

He was previously the Chair of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and was a director of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2015.