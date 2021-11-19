Cricket Cricket Guptill overtakes Kohli to become leading run-scorer in T20Is Martin Guptill has surpassed Virat Kohli's tally of 3227 to become the leading run-scorer in T20Is. Rohit, who is currently third on the list, is 142 away from overtaking Kohli. Team Sportstar 19 November, 2021 19:06 IST Martin Guptill is the leading run-getter in T20Is. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 19 November, 2021 19:06 IST Martin Guptill has surpassed Virat Kohli's tally of 3227 to become the leading run-scorer in T20Is. Rohit, who is currently third on the list, is 142 away from overtaking Kohli.He reached the landmark with a boundary off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over.Guptill got a reprieve on eight when KL Rahul, running back from mid-off, dropped a tough chance. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :