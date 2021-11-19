Guptill overtakes Kohli to become leading run-scorer in T20Is

Martin Guptill has surpassed Virat Kohli's tally of 3227 to become the leading run-scorer in T20Is. Rohit, who is currently third on the list, is 142 away from overtaking Kohli.

He reached the landmark with a boundary off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over.

Guptill got a reprieve on eight when KL Rahul, running back from mid-off, dropped a tough chance.