Guptill overtakes Kohli to become leading run-scorer in T20Is

Martin Guptill has surpassed Virat Kohli's tally of 3227 to become the leading run-scorer in T20Is. Rohit, who is currently third on the list, is 142 away from overtaking Kohli.

19 November, 2021 19:06 IST

Martin Guptill is the leading run-getter in T20Is.   -  GETTY IMAGES

He reached the landmark with a boundary off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over.

Guptill got a reprieve on eight when KL Rahul, running back from mid-off, dropped a tough chance.

