Hanuma Vihari added to India A squad for South Africa tour

Hanuma Vihari has been added to the India 'A' squad for the South Africa tour. Vihari was earlier left out of the squad for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. Vihari last played a Test in Sydney in January.

Vihari is currently playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20s for Hyderabad. The BCCI had earlier announced the India A team with opener Prithvi Shaw and fast bowler Umran Malik making the cut.

India A squad for South Africa tour: Priyank Panchal (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Hanuma Vihari, Sarfaraz Khan, B Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wk), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla

South Africa A vs India A

November 23 to 26 - first four-day match, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

November 29 to December 2 - second four-day match, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

December 6 to 9 - third four-day match, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein