Cricket Cricket Hanuma Vihari out for a 23-ball duck on county debut for Warwickshire The India batsman also took a diving catch while fielding at midwicket during the contest between Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire at Trent Bridge. Team Sportstar 16 April, 2021 12:03 IST Hanuma Vihari celebrates after taking a catch on Day One of the County Championship contest on Thursday. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 16 April, 2021 12:03 IST India batsman Hanuma Vihari was out for a 23-ball duck in his first innings as a county professional for Warwickshire. Batting at No. 3, Vihari fell to Nottinghamshire's Stuart Broad in the final hour of the first day's play at Trent Bridge on Thursday.He was caught in the slips by Haseeb Hameed on the last ball of the penultimate over of the day.ALSO READ - Kohli named ODI player of the 2010s by WisdenWarwickshire was on 24 for 2 at stumps, trailing by 249 runs. The four stages of a stunning debut catch for Hanuma Vihari #LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/fA0dupVpws— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 15, 2021 He may have failed with the bat, but he took an expert, diving catch while fielding at midwicket during Nottinghamshire's innings to dismiss Steven Mullaney for 31 off the bowling of Will Rhodes.Mullaney flicked Rhodes and Vihari leaped to his right and caught the ball with his right hand.Warwickshire suffered a blow earlier in the day when England batsman Dom Sibley injured his finger while fielding in the slips and left the field for a check-up.Vihari bowled an over as well, going for 11 runs.