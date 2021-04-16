Cricket

Hanuma Vihari out for a 23-ball duck on county debut for Warwickshire

The India batsman also took a diving catch while fielding at midwicket during the contest between Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire at Trent Bridge.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 April, 2021 12:03 IST

Hanuma Vihari celebrates after taking a catch on Day One of the County Championship contest on Thursday. - GETTY IMAGES

India batsman Hanuma Vihari was out for a 23-ball duck in his first innings as a county professional for Warwickshire.

Batting at No. 3, Vihari fell to Nottinghamshire's Stuart Broad in the final hour of the first day's play at Trent Bridge on Thursday.He was caught in the slips by Haseeb Hameed on the last ball of the penultimate over of the day.

Warwickshire was on 24 for 2 at stumps, trailing by 249 runs.

 

He may have failed with the bat, but he took an expert, diving catch while fielding at midwicket during Nottinghamshire's innings to dismiss Steven Mullaney for 31 off the bowling of Will Rhodes.

Mullaney flicked Rhodes and Vihari leaped to his right and caught the ball with his right hand.

Warwickshire suffered a blow earlier in the day when England batsman Dom Sibley injured his finger while fielding in the slips and left the field for a check-up.

Vihari bowled an over as well, going for 11 runs.