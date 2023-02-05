Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Hazlewood out of first Test with left Achilles injury

Hazlewood is the third Australian pacer after Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green to go down with injury before the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which begins in Nagpur on February 9.

Team Sportstar
05 February, 2023 10:46 IST
05 February, 2023 10:46 IST
FILE PHOTO: Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has a left Achilles injury.

FILE PHOTO: Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has a left Achilles injury. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hazlewood is the third Australian pacer after Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green to go down with injury before the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which begins in Nagpur on February 9.

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewod confirmed he has a left Achilles injury, ruling him out of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which begins in Nagpur on February 9.

According to cricket.com.au, the injury was sustained partly by damp run-ups at the Sydney Cricket Ground for last month’s Test against South Africa.

Also Read
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Australia’s Green an ‘outside chance’ for India Test, says coach McDonald

Hazlewood is the third Australian pacer to go down with injury before the series. The 32-year-old joins the list which includes Mitchell Starc (finger injury, out of first Test) and allrounder Cameron Green (unlikely to bowl until the second Test, also due to an injured finger).

Australia’s remaining fast bowling options, who can partner captain Pat Cummins, are Scott Boland and Lance Norris.

“Scotty has bowled plenty at the MCG when it was a flat wicket, it probably wasn’t swinging or reverse swinging so he knows how to work hard for a long period of time,” Hazlewood told cricket.com.au.

He added, “You’ve got Lance Morris who has worked hard on reverse swing for the last month and then a nice lead in here with a few sessions.”

The short gap of three days between the first two Tests could mean Hazlewood is also in a race against time to be fit for the second match in Delhi.

Australia squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023
Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us