Hyderabad Cricket Association clubs barred from voting in elections

Justice Rao found these clubs liable to be barred from holding office in the HCA and/or contesting elections for the next one term of the Executive Committee or for three years. They will not have voting rights.

Published : Jul 31, 2023 19:48 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
FILE PHOTO: A 20-member delegation of the ICC on Monday inspected the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (Uppal), which is scheduled to host a few of the 2023 World Cup games in October-November.
FILE PHOTO: A 20-member delegation of the ICC on Monday inspected the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (Uppal), which is scheduled to host a few of the 2023 World Cup games in October-November. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
FILE PHOTO: A 20-member delegation of the ICC on Monday inspected the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (Uppal), which is scheduled to host a few of the 2023 World Cup games in October-November. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Justice (Retd) L. Nageswara Rao, the single judge appointed by the Supreme Court to resolve the impasse in the Hyderabad Cricket Association, barred 57 clubs from voting in the next elections (as and when they will be held) on grounds of conflict of interest on various subjects.

The decision by Justice Nageswara Rao comes after he, along with a team of officials, sought detailed information from the club officials in person or through a communication about the election of the office-bearers of the clubs, affiliation, transfer of the ownership of the club, multiple ownership, auditing of the accounts.

List of HCA clubs barred from voting in the elections.
List of HCA clubs barred from voting in the elections.
List of HCA clubs barred from voting in the elections.

Justice Rao found these clubs liable to be barred from holding office in the HCA and/or contesting elections for the next one term of the Executive Committee or for three years. They will not have voting rights.

However, the teams of these clubs can continue to take part in the HCA leagues and tournaments.

According to the 2019 voters’ list, there are 215 members of the HCA General Body with voting rights, apart from players who have represented India.

ICC panel inspects

Uppal Stadium

Meanwhile, a 20-member delegation of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday inspected the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (Uppal), which is scheduled to host a few of the 2023 World Cup games in October-November.

The team, which split into different groups to cater to the various subjects with regard to the conduct of the matches, went around the stadium for about three hours. The panel is expected to submit a report to the HCA within a week suggesting changes, if needed.

A senior HCA official informed that by and large they were happy with the facilities and were particularly pleased with the spacious lounges, especially the dressing rooms of the teams.

Related Topics

Supreme Court /

Hyderabad Cricket Association /

HCA /

International Cricket Council

