Cricket

Ian Chappell retires from commentary after 45 years

Former Australian captain and cricket commentator Ian Chappell decided to retire from commentary after 45 years.

Team Sportstar
15 August, 2022 13:19 IST
15 August, 2022 13:19 IST
File image of Ian Chappell.

File image of Ian Chappell. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Former Australian captain and cricket commentator Ian Chappell decided to retire from commentary after 45 years.

Former Australian captain and cricket commentator Ian Chappell on Monday decided to retire from commentary after 45 years.

Chappell represented Australia in 75 Tests, scoring 5345 runs at an average of 42.2. He has also played 16 ODIs in a career that began in 1971 and came to an end in 1975.

The 78-year old batter became a commentator in the year 1977 and has been regarded as one of the best in the business.

Chappell made this announcement in a chat with Sydney Morning Herald. “When it comes to commentary, I’ve been thinking about it. I had a minor stroke a few years back and I got off lucky. But it just makes everything harder. And I just thought with all the travel and, you know, walking upstairs and things like that, it’s all just going to get harder.” he said.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 I-Day special: 75 iconic sporting moments
Videos

Axar Patel the batter has to be taken as seriously as Axar the bowler

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us