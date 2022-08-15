Former Australian captain and cricket commentator Ian Chappell on Monday decided to retire from commentary after 45 years.

Chappell represented Australia in 75 Tests, scoring 5345 runs at an average of 42.2. He has also played 16 ODIs in a career that began in 1971 and came to an end in 1975.

The 78-year old batter became a commentator in the year 1977 and has been regarded as one of the best in the business.

Chappell made this announcement in a chat with Sydney Morning Herald. “When it comes to commentary, I’ve been thinking about it. I had a minor stroke a few years back and I got off lucky. But it just makes everything harder. And I just thought with all the travel and, you know, walking upstairs and things like that, it’s all just going to get harder.” he said.