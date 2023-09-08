MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC announces match officials for World Cup 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the 20 match officials for the League Round of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Published : Sep 08, 2023 12:01 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: ICC match officials.
FILE PHOTO: ICC match officials. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: ICC match officials. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the 20 match officials for the League Round of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

ALSO READ
Stokes likely to undergo knee surgery post World Cup, could miss India Test series

Sixteen umpires will officiate the 13th edition of the tournament, including all 12 of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires and four members of the ICC Emerging Umpire Panel.

The experienced list includes three of the four umpires who were appointed for the World Cup 2019 final at Lord’s - Dharmasena, Erasmus and Tucker – with only Aleem Dar missing, who stepped down from the Elite Panel in March of this year.

The Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees is represented at the event by a quartet of former international cricketers, namely, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Richie Richardson and Javagal Srinath.

ALSO READ | Young to get first chance to nail opening slot for New Zealand

Srinath will take charge of the tournament opener between the last event’s finalists, England and New Zealand on 5 October in Ahmedabad. Menon and Dharmasena will be the standing umpires, with Paul Wilson as TV umpire and Saikat taking on fourth umpire duties.

The officials have been named for the entirety of the League segment, with the selections for the semi-finals and final of the tournament to be named in due course.

Match Officials
umpires
Chris Brown, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nitin Menon, Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shaid, Rod Tucker, Alex Wharf, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.
Referees
Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Richie Richardson and Javagal Srinath.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

World Cup /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

International Cricket Council /

ICC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Korea still a work in progress, says Klinsmann
    Reuters
  2. Stokes likely to undergo knee surgery post World Cup, could miss India Test series
    PTI
  3. ICC announces match officials for World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Netherlands Cricket Board invites seamers, mystery spinners for World Cup training camp in India
    PTI
  5. Young to get first chance to nail opening slot for New Zealand
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Stokes likely to undergo knee surgery post World Cup, could miss India Test series
    PTI
  2. ICC announces match officials for World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Netherlands Cricket Board invites seamers, mystery spinners for World Cup training camp in India
    PTI
  4. Young to get first chance to nail opening slot for New Zealand
    Reuters
  5. Ben Stokes: Hard to disagree with players turning down contracts to compete in T20 leagues
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Korea still a work in progress, says Klinsmann
    Reuters
  2. Stokes likely to undergo knee surgery post World Cup, could miss India Test series
    PTI
  3. ICC announces match officials for World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Netherlands Cricket Board invites seamers, mystery spinners for World Cup training camp in India
    PTI
  5. Young to get first chance to nail opening slot for New Zealand
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment