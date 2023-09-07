SA vs AUS: Labuschagne comes in as concussion substitute in place of Cameron Green

Australia top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne came in as concussion substitute in place of Cameron Green during the first ODI against South Africa being played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

Labuschagne came into bat at number seven after Green was hit by a Kagiso Rabada bouncer and had to be taken out of the field.

The incident happened in the sixth over of the second innings when Rabada’s bouncer hit Green around his ears and upon removing the helmet, a few drops of blood could be seen. After the physio checked on him, Green had to walk back.

Follow live: South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI

A few minutes later, it was confirmed that Green won’t be able to take the field and Labuschagne was announced his like-for-like replacement.

After Australia’s fifth wicket fell in the 12th over, Labuschagne came out to bat joining Marcus Stoinis at the crease.

Marnus Labuschagne is the concussion sub for Cameron Green.



Minutes after being announced, he strides to the crease after Australia lose their fifth wicket #SAvAUSpic.twitter.com/dFJJ9tJEti — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 7, 2023

This isn’t the first time the 29-year-old has come out as a concussion substitute. The first time he was, was during the second Ashes in the 2019 at Lord’s where he replaced Steve Smith.

Taskin Ahmed was the first ever concussion substitute in ODIs when he replaced Mohemmad Saifuddin during the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Dhaka in 2021.