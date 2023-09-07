MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SA vs AUS: Labuschagne comes in as concussion substitute in place of Cameron Green

Labuschagne came into bat at number seven after Green was hit by a Kagiso Rabada bouncer and had to be taken out of the field.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 22:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne has replaced Cameron Green as concussion substitute.
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne has replaced Cameron Green as concussion substitute. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne has replaced Cameron Green as concussion substitute. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne came in as concussion substitute in place of Cameron Green during the first ODI against South Africa being played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

Labuschagne came into bat at number seven after Green was hit by a Kagiso Rabada bouncer and had to be taken out of the field.

The incident happened in the sixth over of the second innings when Rabada’s bouncer hit Green around his ears and upon removing the helmet, a few drops of blood could be seen. After the physio checked on him, Green had to walk back.

Follow live: South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI

A few minutes later, it was confirmed that Green won’t be able to take the field and Labuschagne was announced his like-for-like replacement.

After Australia’s fifth wicket fell in the 12th over, Labuschagne came out to bat joining Marcus Stoinis at the crease.

This isn’t the first time the 29-year-old has come out as a concussion substitute. The first time he was, was during the second Ashes in the 2019 at Lord’s where he replaced Steve Smith.

Taskin Ahmed was the first ever concussion substitute in ODIs when he replaced Mohemmad Saifuddin during the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Dhaka in 2021.

Related Topics

Marnus Labuschagne /

South Africa vs Australia /

Cameron Green

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rohan Bopanna Live Score, US Open 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair trail Herbert-Mahut 2-3 in first set in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs AUS: Labuschagne comes in as concussion substitute in place of Cameron Green
    Team Sportstar
  3. Simone Biles targets Paris Olympics 2024
    AFP
  4. East Bengal ISL 2023-24 schedule: EBFC to start campaign vs Jamshedpur FC, Kolkata derby on October 28
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mehuli Ghosh: Shooting for the stars and Olympic glory
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SA vs AUS: Labuschagne comes in as concussion substitute in place of Cameron Green
    Team Sportstar
  2. Don’t call us minions: Dutch coach Cook warns ahead of World Cup
    AFP
  3. Madhya Pradesh takes on Delhi in final of Buchi Babu tournament
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: Temba Bavuma becomes second South African to carry his bat in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hyderabad Cricket chalks out new practice ground plan for teams in the ICC World Cup 2023
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rohan Bopanna Live Score, US Open 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair trail Herbert-Mahut 2-3 in first set in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs AUS: Labuschagne comes in as concussion substitute in place of Cameron Green
    Team Sportstar
  3. Simone Biles targets Paris Olympics 2024
    AFP
  4. East Bengal ISL 2023-24 schedule: EBFC to start campaign vs Jamshedpur FC, Kolkata derby on October 28
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mehuli Ghosh: Shooting for the stars and Olympic glory
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment