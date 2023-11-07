MagazineBuy Print

Finch rates Zampa as premier white ball spinner across two formats

Published : Nov 07, 2023 15:54 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Former Australia captain Aaron Finch during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Australian bowler Adam Zampa’s ability to read the batter’s mind currently makes him the premier spinner across the two white-ball formats, feels former captain Aaron Finch.

Zampa has claimed at least three wickets in Australia’s last five consecutive games to bring their World Cup campaign back on track with five wins on the trot.

“At times, you can get caught when you play against teams or individuals so much that you just sort of go through the motions of preparation because you get comfortable, but Zamps dots his I’s and crosses his T’s each and every game,” Finch wrote in a column for the ICC website.

“That has shone through in his unbelievable consistency... He has been probably the premier white-ball spinner for a couple of years across the two white-ball formats around the world, so this is really good recognition of the skill of his craft,” the cricketer-tuned commentator added.

On a dew-laden Motera track, Zampa came on in the 12th over and claimed the big wickets of England’s Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali to return with exceptional figures of 10-0-21-3, the cheapest spell of his career.

Chasing 287, the defending champions folded for 253 in 48.1 overs to be knocked out of the semifinal race.

“Zampa was outstanding... and what stands out for me is how well he is reading the batters. With spin, half the battle is knowing when to bowl your variations based on reading the batters and the conditions. He is bowling so beautifully at the moment and he has taken so many crucial wickets,” Finch said.

Zampa is now the second in the list of leading wicket-takers of the ongoing World Cup, with 19 scalps from seven matches at an average of 17.15.

