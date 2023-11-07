MagazineBuy Print

Bumrah, Ravindra, de Kock in contention for ICC October Player of the Month after World Cup 2023 performances

Bangladesh’s Nahida Akter, New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr, and West Indies’ Hayley Matthews are the contenders for the Women’s Player of the Month award.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 13:14 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Jasprit Bumrah bowls during the match against Sri Lanka during its match in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
India’s Jasprit Bumrah bowls during the match against Sri Lanka during its match in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

India’s Jasprit Bumrah bowls during the match against Sri Lanka during its match in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: ANI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today revealed the latest players shortlisted for the ICC Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month awards for October.

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been nominated after an excellent start to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 campaign in which he has picked 15 wickets so far.

ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2023: Kohli is ‘absolute best’ batter in the world, says Ponting

South African wicket-keeper batter Quinton De Kock registered three century scores during the Proteas blistering start to the tournament and finds himself among the contenders.

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra is the third player on the list who has impressed in his first ever World Cup appearance with centuries against England and Australia.

In the women’s game, Nahida Akter is nominated for the award after producing a trio of wicket-taking performances in Bangladesh’s T20 series win over Pakistan.

Amelia Kerr scored runs aplenty during October, contributing strongly in both ODI and T20I contests against South Africa.

Completing the line-up is  West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews after her performances in the series against Australia.

ICC October Player of the Month nominees
Men
Jasprit Bumrah
Quinton de Kock
Rachin Ravindra
Women
Nahida Akter
Amelia Kerr
Hayley Matthews

