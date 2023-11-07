Bumrah, Ravindra, de Kock in contention for ICC October Player of the Month after World Cup 2023 performances

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today revealed the latest players shortlisted for the ICC Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month awards for October.

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been nominated after an excellent start to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 campaign in which he has picked 15 wickets so far.

South African wicket-keeper batter Quinton De Kock registered three century scores during the Proteas blistering start to the tournament and finds himself among the contenders.

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra is the third player on the list who has impressed in his first ever World Cup appearance with centuries against England and Australia.

In the women’s game, Nahida Akter is nominated for the award after producing a trio of wicket-taking performances in Bangladesh’s T20 series win over Pakistan.

Amelia Kerr scored runs aplenty during October, contributing strongly in both ODI and T20I contests against South Africa.

Completing the line-up is West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews after her performances in the series against Australia.