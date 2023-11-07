MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rachin Ravindra returns to NZ test squad for Bangladesh series

The 23-year-old, who has scored three centuries at the World Cup, played the last of his three tests almost two years ago but takes his place in a spin-heavy squad for the matches in Sylhet and Dhaka.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 08:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand batsman Rachin Ravindra plays a shot during the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Green Park stadium in Kanpur, Saturday, November 27, 2021.
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand batsman Rachin Ravindra plays a shot during the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Green Park stadium in Kanpur, Saturday, November 27, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand batsman Rachin Ravindra plays a shot during the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Green Park stadium in Kanpur, Saturday, November 27, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has been rewarded for his fine white ball form at the World Cup with a recall to the New Zealand squad for the two-test tour of Bangladesh in November and December.

The 23-year-old, who has scored three centuries at the World Cup, played the last of his three tests almost two years ago but takes his place in a spin-heavy squad for the matches in Sylhet and Dhaka.

ALSO READ: Angelo Mathews timed out during SL vs BAN ICC World Cup match: Fourth umpire explains why

Left-armer Mitchell Santner also earned a recall two years after his last test to join Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi as the specialist spinners, while Ravindra and his fellow all-rounder Glenn Phillips offer more slow-bowling options.

Kyle Jamieson, who had back surgery in February, is one of three quicks in the squad along with skipper Tim Southee and Matt Henry. Trent Boult made himself unavailable for the series as New Zealand tour Bangladesh for the first time in 10 years.

“We’ve selected a squad we think can compete and succeed in Bangladesh,” selector Sam Wells said in a news release.

“With Ajaz, Ish, Mitch, Glenn and Rachin, we have a strong spin group that will offer good variety and options during the series.”

Luke Ronchi will coach the team with Gary Stead heading back to New Zealand after the World Cup to prepare for the home summer.

The first test starts at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on November 28.

New Zealand squad for Bangladesh tests
Tim Southee (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Related stories

Related Topics

New Zealand /

rachin ravindra /

Mitchell Santner /

Kyle Jamieson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rachin Ravindra returns to NZ test squad for Bangladesh series
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Postecoglou blasts VAR after nine-man Spurs beaten by Chelsea
    AFP
  3. UEFA Champions League 2023: Man City, Bayern, Madrid and Barcelona eye knockout berth
    AP
  4. Australia vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS v AFG playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs Afghanistan overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Rachin Ravindra returns to NZ test squad for Bangladesh series
    Reuters
  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023: Punjab beats Baroda to lift maiden title
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Anmolpreet scores 58-ball century as Punjab amasses highest-ever total in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brian Lara’s inputs on tactical side of batting have helped me grow: Abhishek Sharma
    PTI
  5. Timed out in cricket: What is it, rules explained and has it happened before
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rachin Ravindra returns to NZ test squad for Bangladesh series
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Postecoglou blasts VAR after nine-man Spurs beaten by Chelsea
    AFP
  3. UEFA Champions League 2023: Man City, Bayern, Madrid and Barcelona eye knockout berth
    AP
  4. Australia vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS v AFG playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs Afghanistan overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment