MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFG vs SL: Angelo Mathews looks to enjoy ‘every single moment’ for Sri Lanka in ICC World Cup challenge

The veteran Sri Lankan who has rediscovered his mojo as an allrounder, has said that modern-day allrounders can hope for lesser breakdowns due to excessive workload.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 20:07 IST , Pune - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Mathews made an immediate impact during Sri Lanka’s win against defending champion England, taking two wickets for 14 runs in five overs.
Mathews made an immediate impact during Sri Lanka’s win against defending champion England, taking two wickets for 14 runs in five overs. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K / The Hindu
infoIcon

Mathews made an immediate impact during Sri Lanka’s win against defending champion England, taking two wickets for 14 runs in five overs. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K / The Hindu

All-rounders and injuries don’t get along, especially in modern-day cricket. As a result, pace-bowling all-rounders are on the wane in top-flight cricket.

Angelo Mathews, the veteran Sri Lankan who has rediscovered his mojo as an allrounder, has said that modern-day allrounders can hope for lesser breakdowns due to excessive workload.

“The only all-rounder whom I can remember who didn’t have any injuries was Jacques Kallis. He was just an extraordinary player. He was my idol as well. Due to playing so many games these days, it’s really difficult to sort of stop injuries,” Mathews said ahead of Sri Lanka’s key clash against Afghanistan.

“You have to sort of look after yourself, manage your workloads, and then hydration, recovery, everything. Everything comes into play but still, you can get injured you know, so you just have to know your body. Once you get to know your body, you just have to manage yourself.”

ALSO READ: AFG vs SL, World Cup 2023: Buoyant Sri Lanka faces Afghanistan test in fight for fifth in points table

After joining the squad last week as a travelling reserve, Mathews was drafted in as Matheesha Pathirana’s replacement. The veteran made an immediate impact during Sri Lanka’s win against defending champion England, taking two wickets for 14 runs in five overs.

He had mixed feelings about his omission and call-up. “Cricket has taught me a lot over the last 15 years, and I tried to control what I can control, and I try to shut myself down from negativity,” he said.

“I am not trying to prove anything to anyone. At the end of the day, it’s an honour to represent your country and, at any given time, I take it as a challenge. I tried to use my experience over the last 15-16 years. I have played in India, it’s a very tough place to play. And I try to enjoy every single moment.”

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Sri Lanka /

Angelo Mathews

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE score, Premier League 2023: Lineups out, Maguire, Evans start for MUN
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs England LIVE score, World Cup 2023: ENG 67/5 (19 overs); Kuldeep gets Buttler; Livingstone, Moeen at crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs SL: Angelo Mathews looks to enjoy ‘every single moment’ for Sri Lanka in ICC World Cup challenge
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. AFG vs SL, World Cup 2023: Shahidi hopes to carry confidence of win over Pakistan into clash against Sri Lanka
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, October 29
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. AFG vs SL: Angelo Mathews looks to enjoy ‘every single moment’ for Sri Lanka in ICC World Cup challenge
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table after NED vs BAN: India nears sixth win; England at bottom
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup 2023 top wicket-takers after IND vs ENG: Zampa leads; Bumrah third
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFG vs SL, World Cup 2023: Buoyant Sri Lanka faces Afghanistan test in fight for fifth in points table
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. List of lowest totals defended by India in ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE score, Premier League 2023: Lineups out, Maguire, Evans start for MUN
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs England LIVE score, World Cup 2023: ENG 67/5 (19 overs); Kuldeep gets Buttler; Livingstone, Moeen at crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs SL: Angelo Mathews looks to enjoy ‘every single moment’ for Sri Lanka in ICC World Cup challenge
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. AFG vs SL, World Cup 2023: Shahidi hopes to carry confidence of win over Pakistan into clash against Sri Lanka
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, October 29
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment