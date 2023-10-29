List of lowest totals defended by India in ODI World Cup

India was reduced to 229 for nine against England in their World Cup match in Lucknow on Sunday.
The side, however, is no stranger to defending low totals. India defended 204 against Netherlands during the 2003 edition which remains its lowest score defended.
Check Out: India v England LIVE Score Updates
Against England, India scored 232 runs in their match in 1999 and went on to win the game by 62 runs.
Here is the list of lowest totals defended by India in the World Cup:
|Score
|Opponent
|Opponent score
|Year
|204
|Netherlands
|136
|2003
|216/7
|Pakistan
|173
|1992
|224/8
|Afghanistan
|213
|2019
|227/6
|Pakistan
|180
|1999
|232/8
|England
|169
|1999
NOTE: India defended 183 against West Indies in the 1983 World Cup final. However, that was a 60-over game. The list includes stats from the 50-over World Cup.
