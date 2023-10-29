MagazineBuy Print

List of lowest totals defended by India in ODI World Cup

India’s lowest defence in the World Cup came against the Netherlands in the 2003 edition in South Africa.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 18:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jasprit Bumrah scored 16 off 25 balls to get India to 229/9 against England.
Jasprit Bumrah scored 16 off 25 balls to get India to 229/9 against England. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Jasprit Bumrah scored 16 off 25 balls to get India to 229/9 against England. | Photo Credit: PTI

India was reduced to 229 for nine against England in their World Cup match in Lucknow on Sunday.

The side, however, is no stranger to defending low totals. India defended 204 against Netherlands during the 2003 edition which remains its lowest score defended.

Check Out: India v England LIVE Score Updates

Against England, India scored 232 runs in their match in 1999 and went on to win the game by 62 runs.

Here is the list of lowest totals defended by India in the World Cup:

Score Opponent Opponent score Year
204 Netherlands 136 2003
216/7 Pakistan 173 1992
224/8 Afghanistan 213 2019
227/6 Pakistan 180 1999
232/8 England 169 1999

NOTE: India defended 183 against West Indies in the 1983 World Cup final. However, that was a 60-over game. The list includes stats from the 50-over World Cup.

