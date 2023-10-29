MagazineBuy Print

Rohit Sharma completes 18000 international runs during IND vs ENG World Cup 2023 match

IND vs ENG: Rohit reached the mark with a slog swept boundary off Adil Rashid. 

Published : Oct 29, 2023 15:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AP

Rohit Sharma completed 18000 international runs during India’s World Cup match against England in Lucknow on Sunday.

The Indian captain reached the feat in his 477th innings to become only the fifth Indian player to go past the mark. Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli are the others before Rohit.

FOLLOW |India v England LIVE Score and Updates

Rohit reached the mark with a slog sweep boundary off Adil Rashid in the 21st over. Together with KL Rahul, Rohit was forced to stabilise India’s innings after the side was 40/3 after 12 overs.

Out of his 18000 runs, 3677 were scored in Tests, 3853 were scored in T20Is while 10470 came in One-Day Internationals. Rohit has 45 hundreds and 98 fifties in international cricket.

The skipper was handed a repreive by DRS on 33. An inswinger from Chris Woakes struck him on the front pad and the umpire raised his finger. Upon review, however, the decision was changed with the ball tracker showing the delivery to be going down the leg stump.

Rohit also became just the third batter after Shubman Gill and Pathum Nissanka to cross 1000 runs in ODIs in 2023. This was the fifth time Rohit crossed the four-figure mark in a calendar year.

He reached his 54th ODI half century in 66 deliveries with a pull shot against Mark Wood.

