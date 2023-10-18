MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NZ vs AFG: World Cup 2023: Afghanistan coach Trott admits dropped catches let New Zealand off the hook  

Azmatullah Omarzai was the silver lining in Afghanistan’s performance as the 23-year-old all-rounder picked two wickets in one over before fighting with the bat in a losing cause.

Published : Oct 18, 2023 23:20 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Mayank
Afghanistan’s captain Hashmatullah Shahidi drops a catch of New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match in Chennai on Wednesday.
Afghanistan’s captain Hashmatullah Shahidi drops a catch of New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s captain Hashmatullah Shahidi drops a catch of New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott credited New Zealand for its clinical performance that put the Black Caps at the top of the points table in the ongoing World Cup after a commanding 149-run win here on Wednesday.

“I think that New Zealand played well, but they got themselves in a difficult position after we took quick wickets. However, we couldn’t put pressure on them for long enough. We dropped (Tom) Latham twice but credit goes to them, the way they played and steadied the ship and built themselves to a defendable total,” said Trott after the match.

Azmatullah Omarzai was the silver lining in Afghanistan’s batting performance as the 23-year-old all-rounder scored 27 runs in a losing cause after picking two wickets in one over in the first innings.

READ MORE: New Zealand vs Afghanistan Highlights, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ beats AFG by 149 runs

“I see him with a very bright future with both bat and ball. His batting at the moment is developing really well. I have always rated him as a bowler and his bowling has come leaps and bounds. I wanted him to bat a little longer tonight and get a few more runs but unfortunately, today, he couldn’t quite get it right,” said the coach.

About his team’s overall batting performance, Trott said, “It certainly does not feel like the 130 pitch. Yes, it did spin a little more towards the end but I feel that the seamers did all the damage. We were 28 for two after the first PowerPlay, and when you are chasing 280, it will put a lot of pressure on the players down the order.”

Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner, who scalped three wickets, reached a significant milestone by becoming only the second Kiwi spinner to take 100 ODI wickets after Daniel Vettori.

READ MORE: England lacking confidence, must get on the front foot at World Cup: Mott

“It’s nice to get to that milestone. I wasn’t thinking about it too much leading into the game. I was just trying to perform my role and do a job out there, just like every other game,” said the 31-year-old.  

Santner also felt the pitch helped the spinners during the second innings.  

“It played a bit different from the one against Bangladesh. That one had more pace and bounce than this one. This looked a bit drier and it was nice to see it kind of spin a little more than the first innings,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jonathan Trott /

Tom Latham /

Afghanistan /

Mitchell Santner /

Daniel Vettori /

Bangladesh /

New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs AFG: World Cup 2023: Afghanistan coach Trott admits dropped catches let New Zealand off the hook  
    Mayank
  2. Injured Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Swiss Indoors
    Team Sportstar
  3. Conor McGregor won’t face assault charges in Miami
    Reuters
  4. NZ vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand thrashes high-flying Afghanistan by 149 runs to maintain unbeaten streak
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Jenni Hermoso returns to Spain’s squad for first time since Rubiales controversy after FIFA World Cup triumph
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. NZ vs AFG: World Cup 2023: Afghanistan coach Trott admits dropped catches let New Zealand off the hook  
    Mayank
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Van Meekeren — the ‘Uber Eats’ delivery boy who delivered big for the Dutch against South Africa
    N. Sudarshan
  3. NZ vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand thrashes high-flying Afghanistan by 149 runs to maintain unbeaten streak
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Bangladesh coach Hathurasingha not ruling out injured Shakib ahead of India clash
    Lalith Kalidas
  5. IND v BAN: A city reborn over the years, Pune gears up to welcome back World Cup cricket
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs AFG: World Cup 2023: Afghanistan coach Trott admits dropped catches let New Zealand off the hook  
    Mayank
  2. Injured Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Swiss Indoors
    Team Sportstar
  3. Conor McGregor won’t face assault charges in Miami
    Reuters
  4. NZ vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand thrashes high-flying Afghanistan by 149 runs to maintain unbeaten streak
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Jenni Hermoso returns to Spain’s squad for first time since Rubiales controversy after FIFA World Cup triumph
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment