MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England lacking confidence, must get on the front foot at World Cup: Mott

England cannot be faulted for effort at the World Cup but the team are lacking confidence and must start imposing itself on the opposition, coach Matthew Mott said, after the defending champion lost two of its first three matches in India.

Published : Oct 18, 2023 10:48 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
England’s coach Matthew Mott in action.
England’s coach Matthew Mott in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s coach Matthew Mott in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England cannot be faulted for effort at the World Cup but the team are lacking confidence and must start imposing itself on the opposition, coach Matthew Mott said, after the defending champion lost two of its first three matches in India.

England was thrashed by New Zealand in its opener before getting its campaign on track with a win over Bangladesh. It was then stunned by Afghanistan, however, and sits fifth in the standings with only the top four advancing to the semi-finals.

READ MORE | Netherlands shocks South Africa to secure first win of tournament

Mott said it was “nowhere near the start” they were hoping for but with six games to play in the group they are not panicking yet.

“The effort is important and I think that’s there, the boys are trying really hard,” Mott told reporters on Tuesday.

“But we’re probably missing that confidence to puff your chest out, go out there and really take the game on, which this team has been renowned for over a long period of time. You don’t lose your ability overnight, but you can lose your confidence.

“We pride ourselves on putting the opposition under pressure and on reflection we’ve been the reactive team in those two games, we need to turn that round really quickly.”

England has been playing without Ben Stokes as the all-rounder nurses an injury and Mott said the 32-year-old, who he described as their “spiritual leader”, could return for their next game against South Africa on Saturday.

ALSO READ | PCB files complaint with ICC over ‘inappropriate conduct’ towards Pakistan players

“He certainly spoke really well the other day and spoke about that need to really assert ourselves,” Mott added.

“I talked about the plan going forward for the next few days and then Stokesy came in on the back of that and just really reinforced what was a great message.

“I think it went down well, it brought us back to controlling what we can control really.” 

Related stories

Related Topics

Matthew Mott /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England lacking confidence, must get on the front foot at World Cup: Mott
    Reuters
  2. Germany draws 2-2 with Mexico in US friendly in Nagelsmann’s second game
    Reuters
  3. Zimbabwe women’s football coach to appear in court after being charged with sexual assault
    AP
  4. Gio Reyna scores twice in 4-0 rout of Ghana
    AP
  5. Peru vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup qualifier HIGHLIGHTS: Messi scores brace as Argentina beats Peru
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. England lacking confidence, must get on the front foot at World Cup: Mott
    Reuters
  2. SA vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: ‘Proud’ Edwards says Netherlands have semi-finals in mind
    Reuters
  3. NZ vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: New Zealand vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results
    Team Sportstar
  4. New Zealand vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 live updates: NZ vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs NED, World Cup 2023: Netherlands shocks South Africa to secure first win of tournament
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England lacking confidence, must get on the front foot at World Cup: Mott
    Reuters
  2. Germany draws 2-2 with Mexico in US friendly in Nagelsmann’s second game
    Reuters
  3. Zimbabwe women’s football coach to appear in court after being charged with sexual assault
    AP
  4. Gio Reyna scores twice in 4-0 rout of Ghana
    AP
  5. Peru vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup qualifier HIGHLIGHTS: Messi scores brace as Argentina beats Peru
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment