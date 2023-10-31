MagazineBuy Print

How can Afghanistan reach semifinals of ODI World Cup 2023?

Here is how Afghanistan can reach the last four stage in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup.

Published : Oct 31, 2023 12:08 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Afghans have kept their chances of making the semifinals with a thumping seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka. 
The Afghans have kept their chances of making the semifinals with a thumping seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka.
infoIcon

The Afghans have kept their chances of making the semifinals with a thumping seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka.  | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

First, here is how the points table looks after match No. 30 between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka:

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate
1. India 6 6 0 12 +1.405
2. South Africa 6 5 1 10 +2.032
3. New Zealand 6 4 2 8 +1.232
4. Australia 6 4 2 8 +0.970
5. Afghanistan 6 3 3 6 -0.718
6. Sri Lanka 6 2 4 4 -0.275
7. Pakistan 6 2 4 4 -0.387
8. Netherlands 6 2 4 4 -1.277
9. Bangladesh 6 1 5 2 -1.338
10. England 6 1 5 2 -1.652
ALSO READ
ODI World Cup 2023: What do India, South Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh need to do to reach semifinals? qualification scenarios explained

Remaining fixtures: NED, AUS, SA

The Afghans kept their chances of making the semifinals with a thumping seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka. This was the team’s third win in the tournament, which took its points tally to six.

It also meant that the top four, especially New Zealand and Australia, would be affected by Afghanistan’s results. 

Three wins from the next three would take Afghanistan’s tally to 12 points. If either Australia or New Zealand loses two or more games, Afghanistan will advance to the top four. Even one defeat against Australia would assure it a place. 

ALSO READ
Can Pakistan still qualify for semifinals of World Cup 2023 if it loses to Bangladesh today?

However, two losses would require New Zealand losing all three and Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands getting less than eight points for Afghanistan to qualify. 

Assuming it loses to Australia and South Africa and wins against the Netherlands, here are the results Afghanistan needs to stay in the hunt:

PAK vs BAN - BAN

NZ vs SA - SA

IND vs SL - IND

NED vs AFG - AFG

NZ vs PAK - PAK

ENG vs AUS - AUS

IND vs SA - IND/SA

BAN vs SL - BAN

AUS vs AFG - AUS

ENG vs NED - ENG

NZ vs SL - SL

SA vs AFG - SA

AUS vs BAN - AUS

ENG vs PAK - ENG

IND vs NED - IND

Here, New Zealand and Afghanistan end up on eight points, and the team with the superior net run rate will advance.

