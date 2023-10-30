Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AFG v SL match today?

Afghanistan will look to trump another Asian side at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Monday as it faces a resurgent Sri Lanka.

Here is all you need to know about the game:

AFG vs SL Predicted Playing XI

AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

SRI LANKA: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

When will AFG vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Afghnistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Monday, October 30.

What time will AFG vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The Afghnistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will AFG vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Afghnistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be held at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Where can one watch AFG vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Afghnistan and Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch live streaming of AFG vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Afghnistan and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.