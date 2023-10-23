MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ODI World Cup 2023: Having IPL experience within the camp helps us as a team, says Markram

Monday was no exception as Aiden Markram, the South Africa vice-captain, addressed the media at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of his team’s game against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 23, 2023 18:39 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klassen during a training session at the Wankhede Stadium.
Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klassen during a training session at the Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klassen during a training session at the Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP

 

It is the World Cup, no doubt. But when it’s being hosted in India, in a global cricket ecosystem revolving around the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL), seldom does a media interaction get over without the mention of the three-lettered acronym.

Monday was no exception as Aiden Markram, the South Africa vice-captain, addressed the media at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of his team’s game against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

“We are fortunate with quite a few guys now being involved in the IPL, so having experienced the various grounds - because each venue is quite different in terms of condition - and having that experience now within the camp certainly helps us as a team,” Markram said after South Africa’s optional training.

ODI World Cup 2023: Shakib toils in nets in sweltering conditions ahead of crucial match vs South Africa

“If you look at it generally the wickets have been really good. We expected to come here and the wickets play pretty well and plans and the build-up towards this World Cup was with that in mind. So that’s pretty much where we are at. The experience of IPL players, I suppose, has really helped and the experience from guys in the management, the coaching staff that have played a lot of cricket here in India or coached in IPLs has also helped us a lot.”

Come Tuesday and South Africa will be banking much more on the IPL experience against Bangladesh. On the current form, one may feel it’s a lop-sided contest in South Africa’s favour. But considering the head-to-head record - overall and in the World Cup - Bangladesh holds an edge.

No wonder then that Markram preferred to focus more on having the advantage of having played at the Wankhede over the weekend. More than England’s bowling, it was the hot and humid conditions in Mumbai that made the Proteas’ batting unit struggle before piling on 399 on the board.

“Our previous game here was a bit of a rude awakening. We always knew it was going to be hot and humid coming to India in general, and especially Mumbai and places like Chennai. But it was quite brutal the other night. Most of the guys have got their feet up but there are still one or two just ticking a few boxes and making sure that mentally they go into tomorrow feeling ready.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Aiden Markram /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

South Africa /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bishan Singh Bedi no more: Kumble, Ashwin pay tributes to former India spin legend
    Team Sportstar
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: Having IPL experience within the camp helps us as a team, says Markram
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: AFG 34/0 (6); Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran give solid start to AFG
    Team Sportstar
  4. 17-year-old Marc Guiu, another La Masia Academy graduate debuts for Barcelona
    AP
  5. Bishan Bedi passes away: Pragyan Ojha recalls former spin legend’s moral support during difficult phase
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ODI World Cup 2023: Having IPL experience within the camp helps us as a team, says Markram
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. AFG vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Ibrahim Zadran becomes fastest Afghanistan batter to score 1000 ODI runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023: Australia coach optimistic for Travis Head to start against Netherlands
    Reuters
  4. IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: How Ravindra, Mitchell overcame Kuldeep’s mystery
    Sahil Mathur
  5. World Cup 2023: Brydon Carse replaces Topley in England squad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bishan Singh Bedi no more: Kumble, Ashwin pay tributes to former India spin legend
    Team Sportstar
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: Having IPL experience within the camp helps us as a team, says Markram
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: AFG 34/0 (6); Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran give solid start to AFG
    Team Sportstar
  4. 17-year-old Marc Guiu, another La Masia Academy graduate debuts for Barcelona
    AP
  5. Bishan Bedi passes away: Pragyan Ojha recalls former spin legend’s moral support during difficult phase
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment