ODI World Cup 2023 sets record for most attended ICC event with 1.25 million spectators

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 set a record for the most attended ICC event ever, after 1,250,307 fans passed through the turnstiles to witness the tournament, finishing with Australia winning a record-extending sixth title.

The event which was held from October 5 to November 19 recorded the biggest attendance for a Men’s Cricket World Cup opening match when England faced New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 final in Ahmedabad. It was followed by the most attended India versus Pakistan fixture in ICC World Cup history when fans flocked through the turnstiles on October 14.

The figure of over 1.25 million fans surpassed the attendance figures of any other ICC event. The 2015 men’s Cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, witnessed 1,016,420 spectators, while the 2019 edition in England and Wales saw 752,000 fans come through the turnstiles.

The 13th edition also broke multiple broadcast and digital viewership records. The next edition of the tournament will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October-November 2027. The T20 World Cup in June 2024, to be held in the West Indies and the USA, will be the next major ICC men’s event, featuring 20 teams for the first time.