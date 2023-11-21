MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ODI World Cup 2023 sets record for most attended ICC event with 1.25 million spectators

The figure of over 1.25 million fans at the 2023 ODI World Cup surpassed the attendance figures of any other ICC event, beating the 2015 edition which witnessed 1.01 million spectators.

Published : Nov 21, 2023 11:36 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The figure of over 1.25 million fans at the 2023 ODI World Cup surpassed the attendance figures of any other ICC event. 
The figure of over 1.25 million fans at the 2023 ODI World Cup surpassed the attendance figures of any other ICC event.  | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

The figure of over 1.25 million fans at the 2023 ODI World Cup surpassed the attendance figures of any other ICC event.  | Photo Credit: ANI

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 set a record for the most attended ICC event ever, after 1,250,307 fans passed through the turnstiles to witness the tournament, finishing with Australia winning a record-extending sixth title.

The event which was held from October 5 to November 19 recorded the biggest attendance for a Men’s Cricket World Cup opening match when England faced New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 final in Ahmedabad. It was followed by the most attended India versus Pakistan fixture in ICC World Cup history when fans flocked through the turnstiles on October 14.

ALSO READ
Sportstar’s ICC ODI World Cup 2023 team of the tournament: Rohit, Kohli, Shami, Maxwell among stars in XI

The figure of over 1.25 million fans surpassed the attendance figures of any other ICC event. The 2015 men’s Cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, witnessed 1,016,420 spectators, while the 2019 edition in England and Wales saw 752,000 fans come through the turnstiles.

The 13th edition also broke multiple broadcast and digital viewership records. The next edition of the tournament will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October-November 2027. The T20 World Cup in June 2024, to be held in the West Indies and the USA, will be the next major ICC men’s event, featuring 20 teams for the first time.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

India vs Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ODI World Cup 2023 sets record for most attended ICC event with 1.25 million spectators
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India names 34-member core probable group for National women’s coaching camp
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Wushu Championship 2023: Roshibina Devi wins silver
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sportstar’s ICC ODI World Cup 2023 team of the tournament: Rohit, Kohli, Shami, Maxwell among stars in XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Atlanta to host opening game, Miami gets the final
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ODI World Cup 2023 sets record for most attended ICC event with 1.25 million spectators
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sportstar’s ICC ODI World Cup 2023 team of the tournament: Rohit, Kohli, Shami, Maxwell among stars in XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Best batting performances in ICC World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Best bowling spells of ICC World Cup 2023: Shami’s 7/57 vs NZ, Shaheen’s fifer against Australia in top 5
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: After initial hiccups, Australia savours sweet success to cap off stunning year
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ODI World Cup 2023 sets record for most attended ICC event with 1.25 million spectators
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India names 34-member core probable group for National women’s coaching camp
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Wushu Championship 2023: Roshibina Devi wins silver
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sportstar’s ICC ODI World Cup 2023 team of the tournament: Rohit, Kohli, Shami, Maxwell among stars in XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Atlanta to host opening game, Miami gets the final
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment