AUS vs SA, LIVE weather updates, World Cup 2023 semifinal: Eden under covers as rain threat looms in Kolkata

“It’s very overcast now. Whole ground is under covers. It’s not raining now. But can’t rule out a late start,” Ayan tells us from the Kolkata.
The Australia vs South Africa semifinal match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST in Kolkata. The toss is supposed to be held at 1:30 PM IST.
Our reporter from the venue Ayan Acharya tells us that it has started drizzling in Kolkata.
The winner of the match will face India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Men in Blue booked their spot in the final after thrashing New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semifinal in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Australia and South Africa will face off in the second semifinal of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.
