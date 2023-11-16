MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs SA, LIVE weather updates, World Cup 2023 semifinal: Eden under covers as rain threat looms in Kolkata

AUS vs SA, World Cup semifinal: Get all the live updates about the weather in Kolkata ahead of the second semifinal between Australia and South Africa in Kolkata on Thursday.

Updated : Nov 16, 2023 11:53 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ground staff place rain covers on the playing field as a precautionary measure prior to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semifinal match between Australia and South Africa in Kolkata.
Ground staff place rain covers on the playing field as a precautionary measure prior to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semifinal match between Australia and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Ground staff place rain covers on the playing field as a precautionary measure prior to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semifinal match between Australia and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: AP

Eden under covers

“It’s very overcast now. Whole ground is under covers. It’s not raining now. But can’t rule out a late start,” Ayan tells us from the Kolkata.

When does the match begin?

The Australia vs South Africa semifinal match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST in Kolkata. The toss is supposed to be held at 1:30 PM IST.

Grim forecast
Drizzling in Kolkata

Our reporter from the venue Ayan Acharya tells us that it has started drizzling in Kolkata.

What’s at stake?

The winner of the match will face India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Men in Blue booked their spot in the final after thrashing New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semifinal in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Who’s playing today?

Australia and South Africa will face off in the second semifinal of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
