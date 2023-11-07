Australia vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS v AFG playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Australia takes on Afghanistan in a league stage fixture of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.
The Aussies, after stuttering early with consecutive losses against India and South Africa, have won their last five matches and are poised to make it into the top four.
Afghanistan, too, has a shot at making it to the knockouts if it manages to win all its remaining matches.
Predicted playing XI
Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh/Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (WK), Cameron Green/Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram AliKhil, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad
Squads
Australia: David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Travis Head
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran
