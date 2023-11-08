MagazineBuy Print

Ben Stokes smashes maiden World Cup hundred during ENG vs NED match

Ben Stokes smashed his maiden ODI World Cup century during England’s CWC 2023 match against Netherlands at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 08, 2023 17:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Ben Stokes in action against Netherlands in Pune.
England's Ben Stokes in action against Netherlands in Pune. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Ben Stokes in action against Netherlands in Pune. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England all-rounder Ben Stokes smashed his maiden ODI World Cup century during his side’s CWC 2023 match against Netherlands at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

The left-hander reached the three-digit mark off 78 balls with a reverse-sweep off pacer Paul van Meekeren in the 48th over of England’s innings. It was his fifth century in One-Day International cricket.

Stokes’ previous best at the ODI World Cup was a 79-ball 89 against South Africa at The Oval in 2019. He also got a 115-ball 89 against Australia at Lord’s in the same tournament.

The Player-of-the-Match in the final of the 2019 World Cup, Stokes had announced his retirement from the format in July last year due to his increasing workload as an all-format player. However, in August this year, he came out of retirement to take part in England’s title defence.

