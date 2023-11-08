Ben Stokes smashes maiden World Cup hundred during ENG vs NED match

England all-rounder Ben Stokes smashed his maiden ODI World Cup century during his side’s CWC 2023 match against Netherlands at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

The left-hander reached the three-digit mark off 78 balls with a reverse-sweep off pacer Paul van Meekeren in the 48th over of England’s innings. It was his fifth century in One-Day International cricket.

Stokes’ previous best at the ODI World Cup was a 79-ball 89 against South Africa at The Oval in 2019. He also got a 115-ball 89 against Australia at Lord’s in the same tournament.

The Player-of-the-Match in the final of the 2019 World Cup, Stokes had announced his retirement from the format in July last year due to his increasing workload as an all-format player. However, in August this year, he came out of retirement to take part in England’s title defence.