IND vs NZ: Can Shubman Gill return to bat after going off retired hurt? MCC Law explained

Shubman Gill retired hurt during India’s innings against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal in Mumbai on Wednesday.

FOLLOW LIVE | India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal

The batter was on 79 runs off 65 deliveries when he opted to return to the dugout due to cramps. Gill and Virat Kohli had added 93 runs for the second wicket.

According to Law 25.4.2 of MCC, “If a batter retires because of illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause, that batter is entitled to resume his/her innings.”

However, if a batter goes off mid-innings due to any other reason than an injury or illness, they will not be allowed to return to resume their innings.

While Shreyas Iyer walked out to join Virat Kohli, Gill has the option to return once he is back to fitness.