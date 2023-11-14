World Cup 2023: David Beckham likely to attend IND vs NZ semifinal clash at Wankhede

Former England footballer David Beckham will likely be in attendance during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Beckham is in India on a three-day visit in his role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had earlier announced a partnership to empower women and girls and promote inclusion and gender equality through cricket.

ALSO READ: League-stage form will have no bearing in semifinal against India, says New Zealand’s Ferguson

India topped the league stages of the 2023 ODI World Cup, winning all nine of its encounters. New Zealand finished fourth in the standings, qualifying to the semis after a comprehensive win against Sri Lanka in its last match and Pakistan’s loss to England.

The first semifinal between India and New Zealand will be held on November 15, while Australia and South Africa face off in the other semifinal in Kolkata the next day.