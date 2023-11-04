England vs Australia LIVE streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG v AUS match?

A struggling England will take on Australia in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi international stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Australia will look to continue its form and post a dominant win in order to boost its net run rate, that will come into play for its knockout qualification.

Streaming and telecast information:

When will ENG vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The England vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Saturday, November 4.

What time will ENG vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The England vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where can one watch ENG vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England and Australia will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch live streaming of ENG vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between England and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.