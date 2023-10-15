England vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction LIVE, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: ENG vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads

England and Afghanistan will take on each other in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Here is a look at the predicted lineups for both teams.

ENGLAND vs AFGHANISTAN PREDICTED LINEUPS

ENGLAND: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

ENGLAND vs AFGHANISTAN DREAM11 PREDICTION Wicketkeepers:Jos Buttler (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jonny Bairstow Batters: Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Hashmatullah Shahidi All-rounders: Sam Curran, Azmatullah Omarzai Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Chris Woakes, Reece Topley (vc) Team composition: ENG 7-4 AFG | Credits left: 13.5

SQUADS

ENGLAND: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (wk/c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Ben Stokes

AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad