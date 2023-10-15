MagazineBuy Print

England vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction LIVE, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: ENG vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads

ENG vs AFG prediction, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Get the Dream11 fantasy tips, predicted XI, and squads for the CWC23 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Published : Oct 15, 2023 07:22 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England captain Jos Buttler arrives for a nets session at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
England captain Jos Buttler arrives for a nets session at Arun Jaitley Stadium. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
infoIcon

England captain Jos Buttler arrives for a nets session at Arun Jaitley Stadium. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England and Afghanistan will take on each other in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Here is a look at the predicted lineups for both teams.

ENGLAND vs AFGHANISTAN PREDICTED LINEUPS

ENGLAND: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

ENGLAND vs AFGHANISTAN DREAM11 PREDICTION
Wicketkeepers:Jos Buttler (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jonny Bairstow
Batters: Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Hashmatullah Shahidi
All-rounders: Sam Curran, Azmatullah Omarzai
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Chris Woakes, Reece Topley (vc)
Team composition: ENG 7-4 AFG | Credits left: 13.5

SQUADS

ENGLAND: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (wk/c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Ben Stokes

AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad

