MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kane Williamson: The New Zealand star who needs to shine despite injury setback

One could see that on Friday when the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium’s 14,000 crowd threw its support behind only one person - Kane Williamson.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 22:24 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Kane Williamson of New Zealand during the match between New Zealand vs Bangladesh.
Kane Williamson of New Zealand during the match between New Zealand vs Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu
infoIcon

Kane Williamson of New Zealand during the match between New Zealand vs Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

A star name is necessary for non-India matches to pull the crowd during the ongoing World Cup. If it is one among the so-called contemporary ‘Fab Four’ of batters, then it sure helps fill up at least half the stadium.

ALSO READ
India’s Siraj focuses on mantra of ‘adapt and perform’, refuses to hype win against Pakistan

One could see that on Friday when the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium’s 14,000 crowd threw its support behind only one person - Kane Williamson. It was Williamson’s number 22 jersey that was widely seen among the crowd that turned out who got their money’s worth. The 33-year-old played his role as the team’s crisis man to perfection yet again with a superb 78 to help New Zealand chase down 246 against Bangladesh on Friday.

It was as if he picked off from where he left off in his last international game seven months ago (215 vs Sri Lanka in a Test match) and not someone who had to undergo knee surgery in the intervening period.

The batting touch was evident even in the two warm-up games where he scored fine half-centuries. But against Bangladesh, it was the real deal as he walked in at 12 for one with the two left-arm seamers, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman, asking some tough questions.

ALSO READ
ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Defending champion England favourite against winless Afghanistan

After taking time to get his eye in, Williamson picked off the target methodically, finding boundaries at the opportune times to set his team on the path of victory. It marked a remarkable comeback for Williamson, who was not even sure he would play the tournament after his surgery in April.

Unfortunately, just as he was nearing another international century, he copped a blow on his left hand from a throw and retired hurt.

On Saturday, an X-ray confirmed an undisplaced fracture on his left thumb, forcing him out of action for another few matches. However, he will be with the squad, hoping to return for the back end of the group stage with Tom Blundell flying to India as a cover for the skipper.

For a country with about 5.2 million population, New Zealand might have more fans outside its borders and is most non-New Zealanders’ second favourite team. And Williamson’s demeanour has a role to play in it. The remarkable grace with which he led his team as they dealt with a heartbreaking defeat in the 2019 final against England on the boundaries countback rule showed his class off the pitch as well. For the fans’ sake, one would hope the Kiwi skipper recovers soon enough to participate in cricket’s crown jewel event and continue from where he left off in Chennai.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC World Cup /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Kane Williamson /

New Zealand /

Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IOC President Bach announces plans to create Olympic Esports Games at opening of 141st IOC Session
    Team Sportstar
  2. Italy’s Bussi reclaims women’s cycling hour record
    AFP
  3. “IND vs PAK seemed like a BCCI and not an ICC event” - Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Chess: TNSCA set to host 50 IM norm closed circuit tournaments in a year, schedule for first 10 announced
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Delhi Half Marathon 2023: Asian Games silver medallist Kartik Kumar eager to compete with top-level runners
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. “IND vs PAK seemed like a BCCI and not an ICC event” - Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Kane Williamson: The New Zealand star who needs to shine despite injury setback
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. India’s Siraj focuses on mantra of ‘adapt and perform’, refuses to hype win against Pakistan
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Defending champion England favourite against winless Afghanistan
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Karunaratne approved as replacement for Shanaka in Sri Lanka World Cup squad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IOC President Bach announces plans to create Olympic Esports Games at opening of 141st IOC Session
    Team Sportstar
  2. Italy’s Bussi reclaims women’s cycling hour record
    AFP
  3. “IND vs PAK seemed like a BCCI and not an ICC event” - Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Chess: TNSCA set to host 50 IM norm closed circuit tournaments in a year, schedule for first 10 announced
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Delhi Half Marathon 2023: Asian Games silver medallist Kartik Kumar eager to compete with top-level runners
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment