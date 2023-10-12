MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NZ vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023: Williamson and the Kiwis up for the spin challenge?

The match is expected to be a close contest, possibly depending on how well the Kiwi batsmen handle the spin challenge posed by Bangladesh on a pitch likely to favour them.

Published : Oct 12, 2023 20:24 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson during the practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh
New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson during the practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson during the practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh | Photo Credit: PTI

New Zealand, led by captain Kane Williamson, who has returned to the team, will look to continue its winning streak against Bangladesh in the third round of matches at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Williamson’s inclusion will strengthen the team’s batting line-up, as he is one of the best players of spin bowling in the squad. He is expected to replace Mark Chapman in the playing XI.

The match on Friday is expected to be a close contest, possibly depending on how well the Kiwi batsmen handle the spin challenge posed by the Bangladesh spinners on a pitch likely to favour them.

ALSO READ | AUSTRALIA DROPS FIVE CATCHES AS SOUTH AFRICA DOMINATES

Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner, who play for the IPL team Chennai Super Kings, will use their knowledge of the conditions to give their side an edge. Conway’s unbeaten 152 against England set the tone for the tournament, while Santner has been its best bowler, leading the bowling charts with seven wickets. In the previous match against the Netherlands, Santner took a five-wicket haul.

It will be interesting to see if Williamson will bat in his usual position of number three, considering Rachin Ravindra’s impressive performance; he has scored 174 runs in two matches at No. 3. 

Besides, New Zealand needs to decide whether to include an extra frontline spinner in Ish Sodhi or stick to its three-pronged pace attack, with Glenn Phillips and Ravindra supporting Santner in the spin department.

Bangladesh suffered a 137-run loss to England in its last match and will aim to move on quickly. It is expected to perform well on the spin-friendly tracks at the Chepauk stadium, similar to the ones they are used to playing back home.

While four of their batters have scored half-centuries, one of the top-order batters needs to play long innings. Bangladesh’s strength lies in its spin troika of skipper Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Mahedi Hasan. 

Related stories

Related Topics

New Zealand /

Bangladesh /

ODI World Cup /

ICC /

Kane Williamson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023: Williamson and the Kiwis up for the spin challenge?
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS 104/6 (26); Labuschagne, Starc rebuild after collapse vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup 2023 most runs: de Kock leading run-scorer after AUS vs SA match
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Latest team standings, Net Run Rate updated after IND vs AFG match
    Team Sportstar
  5. IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for incorporating Ukrainian sports regions
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. NZ vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023: Williamson and the Kiwis up for the spin challenge?
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. NZ vs BAN: Williamson set to begin ODI World Cup 2023 journey against Bangladesh, on return from injury
    Anish Pathiyil
  3. India vs Pakistan rivalry will always be there but off-the field, let frienship prevail: Saqlain Mushtaq
    Shayan Acharya
  4. AUS vs SA, ODI World Cup live updates: Australia drops five catches as South Africa races away to 311/7
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Pakistan, World Cup: PCB chief Zaka Ashraf to meet BCCI officials to promote ‘cricket relations’
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023: Williamson and the Kiwis up for the spin challenge?
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS 104/6 (26); Labuschagne, Starc rebuild after collapse vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup 2023 most runs: de Kock leading run-scorer after AUS vs SA match
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Latest team standings, Net Run Rate updated after IND vs AFG match
    Team Sportstar
  5. IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for incorporating Ukrainian sports regions
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment