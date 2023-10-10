MagazineBuy Print

England vs Bangladesh Dream11 prediction, World Cup 2023: Playing XI updates, ENG vs BAN fantasy team match today

ENG vs BAN, World Cup 2023: A look at the predictions, playing XI and squads ahead of England vs Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup in Dharamsala.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 07:04 IST

Team Sportstar
Joe Root will be in focus for England in Dharamsala.
Joe Root will be in focus for England in Dharamsala. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

Joe Root will be in focus for England in Dharamsala. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

England and Bangladesh clash in their second match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

While England lost its opener against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, Bangladesh trumped Afghanistan at the same venue.

Here is a look at the predicted playing XI for the England vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 match.

ICC World Cup 2023: England preps for Bangladesh challenge with Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran in the background

England  Predicted XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Bangladesh  Predicted XI: Tanzid Tamim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah/Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

England vs Bangladesh Dream11 Fantasy team - World Cup 2023
Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Litton Das
Batters: Joe Root (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto
All-rounders: Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Shakib Al Hasan (vc)
Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Taskin Ahmed, Mark Wood
Team Composition:ENG 7:4 BAN Credits Left: 10.5

ENG vs BAN squads

England  squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, David Willey

ICC World Cup 2023: Buttler says ‘poor outfield’ in Dharamsala will force fielders to be ‘careful’ against Bangladesh

New Zealand squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham

