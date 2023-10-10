England vs Bangladesh Dream11 prediction, World Cup 2023: Playing XI updates, ENG vs BAN fantasy team match today

England and Bangladesh clash in their second match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

While England lost its opener against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, Bangladesh trumped Afghanistan at the same venue.

Here is a look at the predicted playing XI for the England vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 match.

England Predicted XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Bangladesh Predicted XI: Tanzid Tamim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah/Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

England vs Bangladesh Dream11 Fantasy team - World Cup 2023 Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Litton Das Batters: Joe Root (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto All-rounders: Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Shakib Al Hasan (vc) Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Taskin Ahmed, Mark Wood Team Composition:ENG 7:4 BAN Credits Left: 10.5

