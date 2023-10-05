  • 372 for second wicket - Marlon Samuels and Chris Gayle (West Indies) vs New Zealand - 2015
  • 318 for second wicket - Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid (India) vs Sri lanka - 1999
  • 282 for first wicket - Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) vs Zimbabwe - 2011
  • 273* for second wicket - Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) vs England - 2023*