New Zealand batters Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra recorded the highest partnership by a Kiwi pair in an ODI World Cup match during the 2023 edition opener in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Chasing a 283-run total against the defending champion, New Zealand lost opener Will Young for a duck in the second over before Ravindra and Conway teamed up for an unbeaten match-winning stand. Their 273-run stand came off just 211 deliveries.

ENG vs NZ LIVE SCORE

The left-handed duo counter-attacked against the English seamers and raced to their respective hundreds in their debut World Cup match. Conway and Ravindra became the 15th and 16th batters to score a hundred on their 50-over World Cup debut, respectively.

The second-wicket stand is also the highest and the first 200-plus partnership by a New Zealand pair, breaking the previous highest of 168 by Chris Harris and Lee Germon, set in 1996 against Australia in Chennai.

Highest Partnerships in ODI World Cups