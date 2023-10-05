New Zealand batters Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra recorded the highest partnership by a Kiwi pair in an ODI World Cup match during the 2023 edition opener in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
Chasing a 283-run total against the defending champion, New Zealand lost opener Will Young for a duck in the second over before Ravindra and Conway teamed up for an unbeaten match-winning stand. Their 273-run stand came off just 211 deliveries.
The left-handed duo counter-attacked against the English seamers and raced to their respective hundreds in their debut World Cup match. Conway and Ravindra became the 15th and 16th batters to score a hundred on their 50-over World Cup debut, respectively.
The second-wicket stand is also the highest and the first 200-plus partnership by a New Zealand pair, breaking the previous highest of 168 by Chris Harris and Lee Germon, set in 1996 against Australia in Chennai.
Highest Partnerships in ODI World Cups
- 372 for second wicket - Marlon Samuels and Chris Gayle (West Indies) vs New Zealand - 2015
- 318 for second wicket - Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid (India) vs Sri lanka - 1999
- 282 for first wicket - Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) vs Zimbabwe - 2011
- 273* for second wicket - Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) vs England - 2023*
